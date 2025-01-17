New research looks to make the next generation of “smart salt trucks”

Ethan Braund

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Woolwich Observer

The salt spread on roads during the winter is an environmental concern, particularly in areas that depends on groundwater sources.

Municipalities have been adjusting how they use road salt for a number of years. That pursuit extends to academia, as well. Researchers at the University of Guelph, for instance, are looking into making salt trucks smarter.

The university received $3 million in provincial funding for 11 research projects, part of a recent $92-million pledge from the Ministry of Colleges and Universities to support postsecondary institutions.

In one of the 11 projects at U of G, Dr. Bahram Gharabaghi, a professor in the School of Engineering, is trying to build the next generation of “smart” salt trucks.

Gharabaghi currently works with an industry partner, Flodraulic Controls, based out of Georgetown, Ontario, which produces a salt-spreading system called Archimedes. His project aims to enhance Archimedes’ ability through machine learning and road surface monitoring.

“The goal is to create the next generation of smart salt trucks equipped with real-time local weather and road surface monitoring sensors and intelligent material spreader control systems that would allow for optimized salt application on the road network to achieve road safety while better-protecting salt vulnerable areas,” he said.

“This research will lead to the development of a real-time, GPS-enabled intelligent road salt application assistance tool. It will help create a critical tool for the next generation of smart salt trucks, resulting in higher road safety while better protecting the environment at a lower cost.”

Woolwich Township has joined counterparts across the country in taking steps to reduce the amount of salt applied to municipal roads.

“Our plow trucks predominantly use a mix of 50 per cent coarse sand and 50 per cent salt on our asphalt surface roads. For our roads with a gravel surface, we do not apply any salt and manage icy conditions by removing the ice with heavy equipment (road grader) or, if needed to improve traction in the absence of heavy equipment, the application of coarse sand only,” said Carter Maguire, the township’s manager of operations.

“Each of our plow/salter units is equipped with automated spreader controls, calibrated yearly to ensure proper material application per kilometre.”

Making that process still better is the goal of the U of G research, which provides members of Gharabaghi’s lab the ability to learn and train with extensive new technology.

“When we invest in research, we invest in our province’s future. Our $92-million investment supports over 200 research projects, driving Ontario’s economic growth and establishing our province as a leader across critical sectors,” said Dayna Smockum, director of communications at the Ministry of Colleges and Universities.

“The University of Guelph’s Smart Salt Trucks project is a perfect example of made-in-Ontario innovation that improves the lives of residents. These important projects will ensure Ontario residents are safe on our roads and through advanced early detection and treatment of waterborne diseases impacting our communities.”