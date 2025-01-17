New research looks to make the next generation of “smart salt trucks”

By
Daily Herald Contributor
-
LJI Logo

Ethan Braund
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Woolwich Observer

The salt spread on roads during the winter is an environmental  concern, particularly in areas that depends on groundwater sources.

Municipalities have been adjusting how they use road salt for a number  of years. That pursuit extends to academia, as well. Researchers  at the University of Guelph, for instance, are looking into making salt  trucks smarter.

The university received $3 million in provincial  funding for 11 research projects, part of a recent $92-million pledge  from the Ministry of Colleges and Universities to support postsecondary  institutions.

In one of the 11 projects  at U of G, Dr. Bahram Gharabaghi, a professor in the School of  Engineering, is trying to build the next generation of “smart” salt  trucks.

Gharabaghi  currently works with an industry partner, Flodraulic Controls, based  out of Georgetown, Ontario, which produces a salt-spreading system  called Archimedes. His project aims to enhance Archimedes’ ability  through machine learning and road surface monitoring.

“The goal is  to create the next generation of smart salt trucks equipped with  real-time local weather and road surface monitoring sensors and  intelligent material spreader control systems that would allow for  optimized salt application on the road network to achieve road safety  while better-protecting salt vulnerable areas,” he said.

“This  research will lead to the development of a real-time, GPS-enabled  intelligent road salt application assistance tool. It will help create a  critical tool for the next generation of smart salt trucks, resulting  in higher road safety while better protecting the environment at a lower  cost.”

Woolwich Township has joined counterparts across the  country in taking steps to reduce the amount of salt applied to  municipal roads.

“Our plow trucks predominantly use a mix of 50  per cent coarse sand and 50 per cent salt on our asphalt surface roads.   For our roads with a gravel surface, we do not apply any salt and  manage icy conditions by removing the ice with heavy equipment (road  grader) or, if needed to improve traction in the absence of heavy  equipment, the application of coarse sand only,” said Carter Maguire,  the township’s manager of operations.

“Each of our plow/salter  units is equipped with automated spreader controls, calibrated yearly to  ensure proper material application per kilometre.”

Making that  process still better is the goal of the U of G research, which provides  members of Gharabaghi’s lab the ability to learn and train with  extensive new technology.

“When we invest in research, we invest  in our province’s future. Our $92-million investment supports over 200  research projects, driving Ontario’s economic growth and establishing  our province as a leader across critical sectors,” said Dayna Smockum,  director of communications at the Ministry of Colleges and Universities.

“The  University of Guelph’s Smart Salt Trucks project is a perfect example  of made-in-Ontario innovation that improves the lives of residents.  These important projects will ensure Ontario residents are safe on our  roads and through advanced early detection and treatment of waterborne  diseases impacting our communities.”

