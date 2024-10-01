New recreation facility named Lake Country Co-op Leisure Centre after a significant legacy donation

Daily Herald Contributor



Prince Albert’s new indoor recreation centre finally has a name.

On Tuesday, city officials announced a $10 million legacy commitment from Lake Country Co-Op, which will see the facility named Lake Country Co-op Leisure Centre for the next 25 years. The funds are payable over the terms of the agreement.

Mayor Greg Dionne said the contribution shows how important the new recreation centre is.

“This legacy contribution is the largest donation in the City’s history,” Mayor Greg Dionne said. “This impressive contribution demonstrates Lake Country Co-op’s commitment to Prince Albert and the region.”

Jason Kerr/Daily Herald

Lake Country Board of Directors President rick Kindrachuk speaks during Tuesday’s announcement.



Dionne said Lake Country already has a strong legacy in Prince Albert, and this donation will only enhance it.

“One good thing about the projects embarked on in Prince Albert is that every project springing up here has been on partnership and that has been the success stories.” said Dionne.

The new Recreation Centre is set to become a hub for sports, fitness, and leisure. It will be completed by the end of the year, with a grand opening projected for Spring 2025.

The Aquatics area will be 51,000 square feet, featuring a dedicated space for lane swimming and a leisure area. The facility will provide dedicated spaces for competitive swim groups, more public swim times and swimming lessons for families.

The twin arenas will cover 77,159 square feet with more seating, larger ice surfaces and more dressing rooms than our existing capacity at the Kinsmen and Steuart Arenas.

“Lake Country Co-op’s mission is to enhance the success and vibrancy of their communities and this is one way we go about accomplishing that,” Lake Country CEO Tim Keller said during Tuesday’s ceremony.

Keller and Lake Country Co-op Board President Rick Kindrachuk were on hand to make the announcement. Kindrachuk said making the donation was an easy decision for the board, since the facility will benefit so many of their employees in the region.

“As a business leader in North Central Saskatchewan and Western Canada and as a committed longstanding member of this vibrant community, we understand the significance of investing in initiatives that enhance the quality of life for everyone,” he said.

“The Board of Directors was ecstatic to make this legacy donation. This regional facility will provide valuable benefits to youth families and individuals in Prince Albert and across North Central Saskatchewan and Lake Country Co-op’s trading areas such Nipawin, La Ronge and Big River.”

Keller said he is proud to lead a business group that not only focuses on innovation and customers experience, but also tries to support local communities.

“This facility is a perfect example of community investing in infrastructure that promotes wellbeing and also opportunity for growth,” he said.

Dionne said the newly named Lake Country Co-op Leisure Centre will be open for public use in February 2025.