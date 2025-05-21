New program sees collaboration between regional colleges and Yorkton Tribal Council

Ryan Kiedrowski

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The World-Spectator

It has been billed as an innovative computer science workplace skills training program, and will see the partnership of the Yorkton Tribal Council, Southeast College, and Suncrest College. Set to launch in June, DATA In A New WaY (Digital and Tech Access for Indigenous, Newcomers, Women, and Youth) will arm 40 students in Eastern Saskatchewan with the digital skills needed in the Canadian workforce.

“It’s a huge step for all of us, and especially in this project,” said Gwen Machnee, Chair of Applied Research with Suncrest College. “There were 400 applications to this particular program, and only nine were funded.”

The program is possible through the Future Skills Centre, funded by the federal government’s Future Skills Program. The grant totalled $406,000 to be spent between April 1 and September 29, which means some very busy times for all entities involved in the 12-week program. Learners will be exposed to project-based learning with real-world tech challenges submitted by local businesses and organizations. In addition, students will gain employment readiness through the Skills for Success program.

“We found out this morning, we have our first two applicants,” Machnee announced during an official partnership signing event at the Whitewood Campus of Southeast College on May 13.

The program will have four cohorts of 10 students each, with in-person computer science classes starting in June and split between both regional colleges. Additionally, at each college, one class will be delivered on a First Nation and dedicated to Indigenous participants, with the other open to general enrolment, focussing on newcomers, women, youth, and other equity-seeking groups.

“There’s several parts to the program,” Machnee said. “There’s the training, which is in computer science and for employability skills, but also there’s the land-based learning, which is one of the barrier reductions for people. Another one is that we’re providing them with equipment, which is amazing, and then a third one is the counselling that we will have in there.”

At-home internet for students is another provision, extending for three months after the program has been completed. This enables students to continue learning and hopefully land a remote job, but also increases participation among underrepresented groups and in turn builds a pool of tech talent to enhance rural economies.

“We are really excited to be doing this with Southeast and with YTC,” Machnee said. “So thank you for your partnership, and we’re looking forward to an exciting, if very quick few months!”

Tania Andrist, Executive Director, Innovation and Applied Research – Centre of Sustainable Innovation with Southeast College noted the importance of such a partnership when colleges might otherwise be competing for students to fill their programs. Instead, they’re “bridging some really great strengths and collaborating,” as she told those gathered for the document signing event.

“We’re so appreciative of the collaboration and of the spirit of this summer’s fun, and I look forward to the conclusions that we’re going to draw from, the learnings that are going to happen,” she said. “Again, specifically that evaluation where we really look closely at the partnership.”

That honest sincerity and intent was something Suncrest College CEO and President, Alison Dubreuil, pointed to.

“We’re just honoured to be able to be a part of this, to be able to work with YTC and with our partners at Southeast College,” she said. “For our institutions to be able to leverage expertise to bring about this program that can educate 40 learners in southeast Saskatchewan, I think it’s just a phenomenal project, and we look forward to great outcomes and success. I think building learners for the future is an important part of what colleges do in Saskatchewan, and we’re proud to be here today and proud to work with our partners.”

Echoing those sentiments was Southeast College CEO and President, Jody Holzmiller, who spoke of how DATA In A New WaY is a great example of collaborating the strengths of all three partners.

“Suncrest, you’ve been involved in applied research for a few years. It’s very new to Southeast, and without partnerships, wouldn’t be accomplishable,” she said. “So I think this first partnership is a big one, and it has been absolutely fantastic to work with both Suncrest and YTC at this point, and I know it will continue to be. That’s what’s exciting for me. It starts us down the path of more partnerships to enable us to be able to help those learners succeed and get them out into the workforce.”

The YTC has partnered with Suncrest previously, and are confident that this program will be another in a long list of successes.

“I was so excited when they called us and wanted to meet to discuss this project, and that’s actually what I’ve been trying to direct towards is more computer science, more technology based,” explained Jessica Chopping, Labour Force Development Co-ordinator with YTC. “We all have our different skill sets, and it comes together nicely. We do so many partnerships with Suncrest College and they’re all such a success.”

Chopping will be busy meeting with all First Nations communities within the YTC to spread the word about DATA In A New WaY.

Enrolment for the program is open, and prospective students can apply online through Southeast College or Suncrest College.