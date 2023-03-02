New playground planned for Elk Ridge Resort

Families headed to the Elk Ridge Resort will have a new amenity to test out after Routes 2 Sk and the Loraas Family announced the unveiling of Papa’s Forest Adventure: a new state-of-the-art playground.

The official launch of the project took place on Family Day, Monday, Feb. 20.

“Terry Loraas was a big advocate for the Elk Ridge Resort, and with his passing, his family wanted to make this project happen,” reads a press release from the resort village. “He was a special man, and loved to see people smile, and we can’t wait to see the smiles on this newest edition to Elk Ridge.”

Recognizing that healthy exercise is essential for kids of any age, Papa’s Forest Adventure has been designed with preschool-age and school-age children in mind, encouraging authentic and healthy play. With its forest-like trees, greens, and natural hues, the playground colour palette will harmonize with the beautiful mix of nature that the scenic background of Elk Ridge Resort provides.

The playground includes well-loved classics like swings, slides, and climbing walls while keeping an atmosphere of fun play, nature, and adventure at the forefront with its uniquely designed structures.

Papa’s Forest Adventure playground will carry a legacy and provide a connection point for the community, as it becomes a beautiful beacon of play for many years to come.

The playground construction will begin in the spring of 2023, with a completion target date of June 15, 2023.