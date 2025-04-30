New nature exhibit coming to Humboldt & District Gallery

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

HUMBOLDT – The Spirit of Nature: Looking Beyond Yourself art exhibition will open at the Humboldt and District Gallery on May 1.

Artist, Phyllis Poitras-Jarrett will be at the Gallery on May 10 at 1:30 p.m. to provide an artist talk and opening reception on the exhibit. This event is free and everyone is welcome. This exhibit is made possible through Organization of Saskatchewan Arts Councils’ (OSAC) Arts on the Move program and the Humboldt Area Arts Council.

“The exhibit features intricate Métis floral beadwork patterns that fill the silhouettes of various animals and insects, set against a diaphanous grey fog representing the spirit world. Each painting is adorned with a unique and colourful symmetrical design,” said Geneva Grest, cultural programmer for the Humboldt gallery.

According to Poitras-Jarrett, “Each bead, flower and animal are a part of something greater, and within each painting, the grey background and white flowers represent the greater universe.”

The exhibition also features a special element: a glass spirit bead, which in traditional Métis beadwork is an off-colour or misplaced bead. The spirit bead symbolizes humility and reminds viewers that each day is an opportunity to make improvements in ourselves for the betterment of All of Our Relations.

Poitras-Jarrett will also host a Beadwork Dot Art workshop on Friday, May 9 at 7 p.m. at the Gallery. She will show participants how to create stunning Métis beadwork dot art as featured in her exhibition.

This workshop does charge a fee. Registration is required and all supplies are included. Ages 14 and up. Call 306-682-5226 or email info@humboldtmuseum.ca to register.

This workshop is sponsored by the OSAC.