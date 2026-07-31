New mural projects seeks to capture the spirit of the Margo Fournier Arts Centre

A project to capture the spirit of the Margo Fournier Arts Centre is underway in Prince Albert.

This week there were several Mural Painting Days for a new mural on the steps of the Margo Fournier Arts Cente. Margo Fournier Arts Centre summer student Ria Macdonald said the painting is meant to capture everything the Arts Centre does,

“The nature of the project is to kind of bring ideas from the communities of the Art Centre, the groups and guilds,” she explained. “They all offered what they wanted to see on the mural.

“Other people that were interested in workshopping for the mural came and we all collaborated on ideas. Then I made a final sketch and now I kind of did the outlines and we’re painting together.”

The work is being done in layers with the primer being applied on Monday and colours were added on Tuesday. A couple of volunteers also joined Macdonald to help move the project forward.

“I did lines with dots so everybody knew where to paint,” she explained. “Then I did pink, yellow, and green. That’s kind of the background, and then the designs are going to go over top. For right now it kind of looks plain, but it’s going to get (more detail.)”

The project continued on Thursday and Macdonald said that she will continue to put touches on it after the main portion is complete. Macdonald said that she expects the project to last longer than the initial four days.

“I’ll have to come back and finish it up. I’m the summer student, so I’m here all summer. I’ll have time,” Macdonald said.

Macdonald said it is hard to capture all the groups and things that are going on at the Arts Centre. The list includes pottery glasses, dance groups, spinners, weavers, photographers, and the Rock and Gem Club.

“There were so many different ideas that you don’t even consider or they just don’t pop into your head,” she explained. “Then people come and offer their ideas and it’s like a light goes off and then everybody kind of comes together.”

This isn’t Macdonald’s first time working on a mural project. She also helped out with the mural on Central Avenue. She said they both are positive experiences.

“It’s been great,” she said. “I’ve met lots of people who have really had fun and even people walking down Central have said such nice things.”

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca