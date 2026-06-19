New mobile detox service announced for Yorkton as residents raise concerns over residential addictions facility

Andrea Moss

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

YORKTON — The Government of Saskatchewan announced a $753,000 annual investment to launch 15 mobile withdrawal management spaces in Yorkton on Tuesday, during a press advisory where attendees also raised questions regarding a separate addiction facility planned for a local residential zone.

While provincial and health officials met to introduce the expansion of home-based care, the media event prompted inquiries about a property recently purchased by Poundmaker Lodge Treatment Centres. Residents have expressed concern after learning the organization acquired a residential home situated between two local elementary schools to operate an addiction service facility.

Mobile service launched to expand choice

The official focus of the June 16 media advisory was the introduction of the new mobile integrated health program. Operated by Medavie Health Services (MHS) in partnership with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), the 15-space initiative allows individuals experiencing low-risk substance use withdrawal to detox safely inside their own homes or within the community.

“Recovery is not a one-size-fits-all, it’s personal and it’s individualized,” said Angela Sereda, MHS Senior Operations Manager of the mobile integrated health program. “When someone is ready to take that step toward recovery, that moment really matters. It can’t be weeks from now, somewhere far away, or in a way that asks them to leave everything behind. It has to meet them where they are.”

Zoe Pelletier McKay, Provincial Executive Director of Mental Health and Addiction Services with the SHA, stated that the mobile program draws on Medavie’s history with community paramedical to reduce barriers and shorten wait times.

“Mobile withdrawal management is one part of a broader continuum of addictions care offering people more choice based on what they need, what they want, and what they feel ready for,” McKay said.

The funding is part of a $674-million mental health and addictions allocation in the 2026-27 provincial budget, aimed at adding 500 recovery spaces across Saskatchewan. Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr noted that 370 of those spaces are now operational province-wide.

“We want to see Saskatchewan residents receive the addictions treatment they need where they need it, either at home or elsewhere in the community,” Minister Carr said.

Neighbourhood concerns over zoning and transparency

In addition to the mobile service details, attendees at the advisory used the floor to ask about Poundmaker’s recent real estate purchase. The acquisition of a house located between two elementary schools has sparked discussion among nearby property owners and parents regarding the appropriateness of the location for an addictions facility.

Julia Schultz, a nearby resident who operates a licensed home daycare and has two children attending the school across the field, noted that the neighbourhood received no prior notice about the facility. Schultz expressed worry regarding the lack of clear communication and how the site’s zoning might alter the daily activity and integrity of the area.

“My main concern is that it is private so we don’t know what to expect and they won’t be as transparent as the health authority would,” Schultz said. “It’s great and places like this are needed, I just want it to be done properly.”

Schultz stated that as a licensed home business owner, she is required to meet strict government regulations to operate within the neighbourhood and wants the incoming provider to be held to the same level of local accountability.

“I don’t know what to expect,” Schultz added, noting concerns over how the facility will operate. “Just more activity that we’re not used to around this area.”

While Minister Carr emphasized that this particular facility is a “post-treatment centre” and that community-based programs are designed to provide stable pathways to recovery, residents continue to seek clarity on how patient care will balance with neighbourhood safety. Officials at the advisory maintained that different tiers of addiction services — ranging from low-risk mobile withdrawal to physical residential properties — require distinct oversight, making the Poundmaker location a separate issue for local stakeholders.

The mobile withdrawal management service is officially active in Yorkton, while community discussions regarding the physical Poundmaker site remain ongoing.