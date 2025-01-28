New Meadow Green officially opens to replace complex lost in 2021 fire

A Prince Albert Housing Authority development destroyed by fire in 2021 has officially been replaced.

Provincial and local officials held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday Morning for the new Meadow Green housing development. The Government of Saskatchewan invested $3.3 million to build 12 new affordable housing units for low-income families in Prince Albert.

Dave DeVos, General Manager of Prince Albert Housing Authority, said the fire to Meadow Green “A” in 2021 left 16 families without homes.

Construction on a preplacement began in May 2024 and was recently completed. DeVos said the new complex is already going to be full by the end of this week.

“It’s wonderful. Like I said, we have given 12 new families, a brand-new place to live. To have these (units) back in our portfolio, it just helps our wait list decrease and we’re super excited,” DeVos said.

“As you see the looks and the feelings when the tenants—(and) potential tenants come and look at these units to see them—the look on their faces are just priceless,” he added. “It it’s really nice to have these units.”

DeVos said the waiting list for housing in Prince Albert includes a mixture of demographics. He said some are residents on assistance, some are seniors, and some are unemployed.

DeVos said that after the homes are filled on Friday, the waiting list will drop from 140 to 128.

“I want to give thanks to the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation as well as the government for funding and putting the funds back into PA (and) into the Housing Authority so that we can continue to provide safe housing for the residents of Prince Albert,” Devos said.

The newly constructed building includes four three-bedroom units and eight two-bedroom units in a modern, low-rise apartment complex.

The Saskatchewan Housing Corporation owns the development, and families will rent through the Prince Albert Housing Authority, ensuring affordable and accessible housing for those in need.

Before a ribbon cutting, Prince Albert Northcote MLA and Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport Alana Ross spoke on behalf of the province. Board Chair Charlene Miller represented the Prince Albert Housing Authority. Prince Albert Mayor Bill Powalinsky and Prince Albert Carlton MLA Kevin Kasun also attended.

According to the province, this milestone aligns with the Government of Saskatchewan’s ongoing commitment to social housing. In 2024-25, Saskatchewan Housing Corporation is investing $83.4 million in the repair and maintenance of provincially owned housing units, including an additional $9.6 million to reduce vacancies and meet demand for social housing across the province.

“Safe and affordable housing is the foundation for families to thrive and build a better future,” Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation Terry Jenson said in a news release.

“This project reflects our ongoing efforts to provide housing that meets the needs of our communities, ensuring families have the stability and opportunity they need to succeed.”

