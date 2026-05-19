New Liberal MP says threats led to charges of criminal harassment

Cathy Dobson

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Petrolia Lambton Independent

Newly-minted Liberal MP Marilyn Gladu says she continues to serve her constituents despite death threats and police charges related to someone accused of criminal harassment against her.

“It’s not an easy time,” said Gladu, formerly the Sarnia-Lambton-Bkejwanong Conservative MP who crossed the floor and joined the Liberal government April 8.

“That said, I’m doing lots of virtual meetings, lots of phone calls and lots of controlled meetings where we know the people coming have a shared interest and it’s not just the people who want to hate on me,” she said.

Gladu was guest speaker at the Rotary Club of Sarnia Tuesday where she appeared by Zoom. She had previously been booked to appear in person but agreed to a Zoom presentation rather than postponing, said club president Kurtis Lush.

Since crossing the floor, Gladu said she has received “many” death threats.

“The Sergeant-at-Arms at the House of Commons and the RCMP monitor the threat level and what I need to do,” she said. Initially, she needed an armed detail with her and she could not attend open-air public events.

“Now the threat level is a bit less and I just need a security detail,” said Gladu. However, a charge of criminal harassment was laid Tuesday by police, she said. “And the threat level remains high.”

Gladu did not specify which police department is involved. However, Sarnia Police Services confirmed to The Independent that they do not have an investigation into harassment of Gladu.

Some are asking if she’ll attend the traditional Canada Day Parade in Sarnia where thousands of people line the route, Gladu said. That remains to be seen as she continues to be advised not to attend public open-air events.

Gladu was asked how she is relating to her new Liberal colleagues in Ottawa, especially former Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault who Gladu criticized when the ministry ordered Sarnia’s INEOS Styrolution plant to clean up its benzene in 2024. INEOS ultimately closed its doors the next year.

Gladu answered by relating a story about a recent justice committee meeting where she sat next to Guilbeault.

“It was a bit awkward at the beginning,” she said. “But eventually, I said to him we should get a picture of the two of us sitting together because I think that would give the news cycle a spin.

“He laughed and agreed.”

Gladu said she has a good working relationship with him, adding that early on Prime Minister Mark Carney said to Gladu that “everybody in the party loves you.”

“Well, not everybody,” she replied to Carney. “So we did talk about Steven Guilbeault and what happened at INEOS and, you know, that was not (Guilbeault’s) jurisdiction. And there it is.

“But what I did say was that I don’t have to like everybody to work with them,” she added.

Gladu spoke for about 40 minutes, addressing issues about immigration, economics, affordability, housing and new government spending to boost investment and help Canadians navigate U.S. tariffs and the cost of living.

“You can certainly see that the views that I have are views I’ve always had and I’m proud to bring them into the Liberal tent,” she said as the meeting wrapped up.