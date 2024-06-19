New La Loche elementary school over halfway complete

Progress continues as construction reaches a significant milestone for the new elementary school in La Loche.

The project, which is the collaborative effort of the Government of Saskatchewan, the Northern Lights School Division and dedicated community advocates, is now 65 per cent complete.

Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said the milestone marks an important moment in ensuring that the students and staff of La Loche have access to a state-of-the-art learning and working environment for years to come.

“The steady advancement of this new school underscores our unwavering commitment to fostering educational excellence across Saskatchewan,” Cockrill said in a press release.

“This milestone supports our vision of empowering generations of learners in La Loche and beyond.”

The new 5,548 square-meter elementary school, next to Dene High School, will serve about 475 students from Prekindergarten to Grade 6. Its design, crafted with input from the local community, celebrates Indigenous cultural elements and embraces the natural beauty of the region.

“This project demonstrates Saskatchewan’s dedication to providing quality learning environments that foster growth and excellence,” SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Terry Jenson said.

“With construction now at 65 per cent, we look forward to the completion of this facility and the positive impact it will have on La Loche and the surrounding communities.”

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing $45.7 million in the new school project, which is on track to conclude in the spring of 2025.

“We are pleased with the current progress of the elementary school in La Loche,” Northern Lights School Division Board Chair Richard Petit said.

“We are grateful for the ongoing support from the Ministry of Education, SaskBuilds and our community stakeholders.”

According to the province Since 2008, the Government of Saskatchewan has committed approximately $2.6 billion toward school infrastructure projects, including 69 new schools and 32 major renovation projects with an additional seven projects approved through the Minor Capital Renewal Program.

