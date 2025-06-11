New Humboldt home opens doors for adults with intellectual disabilities

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

​HUMBOLDT — The Government of Saskatchewan and Futuristic Industries Inc. have opened a new group home in Humboldt for five adults with intellectual disabilities on June 9.

The province partnered with Futuristic Industries Inc. to open the home, providing $1.6 million in capital funding and $360,000 in annual operating support. Futuristic Industries will deliver 24/7 personalized care, according to a news release from the Government of Saskatchewan.

The new home supports independence and community inclusion, aligning with the province’s broader commitment to inclusive housing. This brings the total number of group homes in Humboldt to four, with 330 provincially funded homes across Saskatchewan.

“This home reflects our government’s commitment to supporting individuals with intellectual disabilities and investing in inclusive communities across the province,” Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said. “By working alongside community partners like Futuristic Industries, we are helping ensure people have the choice and control they need to live full lives.”

Futuristic Industries Inc., a long-standing community-based organization, provides 24/7 staffing and personalized care for residents. The organization currently operates three group homes serving 19 individuals, a supported independent living program for nine clients, and a day program that serves 30 individuals, according to the release.

“Having access to funding for building a new home in the community with the support of the Ministry of Social Services offers individuals experiencing intellectual disabilities the opportunity to live in an environment that supports their unique needs and fosters social inclusion,” Futuristic Industries Inc. executive director Raymond Whitton said. “This not only enhances their independence by promoting autonomy in daily life but also strengthens their connection to the community. By providing a safe, customized space, the individuals we support are empowered to pursue personal goals, build meaningful relationships, and enjoy a higher quality of life. Futuristic Industries Inc. is grateful for the financial support and shared vision of helping those we serve live the best versions of their lives, however it may look to them.”

According to Statistics Canada’s 2021 Census, the percentage of the adult population (aged 15-74) reporting any kind of disability in Saskatchewan is 27.7 per cent.