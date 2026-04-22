New Hotel seen as boost for Yard District growth

Prince Albert city council unanimously approved a discretionary use permit Monday for a new 139-room, four storey hotel at 4415 Seventh Avenue East, with councillors calling the project another strong sign of investment in the city’s east side growth area.

The Hotel is planned for the Yard District near the Lake Country Co-op Leisure Centre. Because hotels are considered a discretionary use in the C4 Highway Commercial zoning district, council approval was required before the project could proceed.

Administration recommended the permit be approved, saying the proposed development fits the zoning area and is expected to help meet growing demand for short-term accommodation tied to events and broader activity across the city.

The approval also fits into the city’s broader plans for the area around the Lake Country Co-op Leisure Centre. Earlier this year, city leaders said a proposed Convention and Cultural Event Centre in the same area would help Prince Albert host more concerts, conventions, cultural events and major gatherings, strengthening its role as a northern hub and creating more activity for nearby businesses.

Coun. Blake Edwards, who introduced the motion, said the proposal was another encouraging sign for Prince Albert.

“(It’s) very exciting to see these big companies investing in our city,” Edwards said. “These are big dollars for taxation each and every year. This shows confidence in our city.”

Edwards said the addition of more hotel rooms could help Prince Albert attract even more events and visitors.

“Our city needs it,” he said. “We’re full of events on a regular basis, and this is going to help drastically attract even more events to our city.”

He said the benefits would go beyond the hotel itself.

“Everybody wins when events are on and our hotels are full, restaurants are busy, stores are busy. Our city is booming,” Edwards said. “So this is just a great news story for PA.”

Coun. Darren Solomon also spoke in support of the project and described the prospect of two new hotels in the Yard District as “Phenomenal investment in our community”

During the discussion, Solomon also asked administration to explain the city’s construction incentive program and whether it had played a role in attracting the project.

Acting Director of Community Development Micheal Nelson said it had a part.

“Yes, our construction incentive was something that was attractive to this developer to help make that decision for him to build another hotel in the Yard District,” Nelson said.

The city’s Commercial and Multi-Unit Residential Construction incentive Program offers a declining tax abatement over the first four years, beginning at 70 per cent in year one, then 50 per cent, 30 per cent and 15 per cent.

Nelson said administration plans to report back to council after the first year on how the incentive program is performing and whether it should continue.

The city report says comparable hotels in the area contribute about $270,000 annually in municipal taxes. It also says the proposed hotel would support future growth around the leisure centre, which is expected to draw concerts, sporting tournaments and other large events.

Council approved the permit unanimously, subject to administration’s final approval of the required development permit plans.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca