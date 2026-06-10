New group home in Creighton to help adults with intellectual disabilities

A new group care home will help individuals with intellectual disabilities in Northern Saskatchewan.

On May 28, the Government of Saskatchewan in partnership with Karis Disability Services celebrated the grand opening of a group home in Creighton to help adults with intellectual disabilities.

The government invested $2.5 million in capital funding along with $650,000 in annual operational funding for the home which has room for up to seven individuals through group homes and supported independent living suites.

“Our government is proud to partner with organizations like Karis Disability Services who deliver the services that empower persons with disabilities to live with stability, dignity and independence,” Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said in a press release. “By investing in services like group homes, we are ensuring that more individuals across our province who live with a disability will have the opportunity to participate and thrive in their communities.”

Karis Disability Services is a non-profit organizations that serves approximately 200 individuals with intellectual disabilities across the province. Some of their programs include group homes, supported independent living, day programming and a host family project in several communities.

“Communities are at their best when everybody belongs and has the opportunity to share their God-given gifts,” Karis Disability Services Executive Director Hilary Sandell-Atkins said in a release. “This incredible new home has allowed for the people living in it to maintain important community connections and relationships in their home community, while continuing to grow in independence and experience. We are grateful to the provincial government for investing in this project and the community of Creighton in this meaningful way.”

Although the official opening was held in May, the first residents began moving into the home in February 2025.