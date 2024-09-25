New Francophone school to be built near Alfred Jenkins Field House

Daily Herald Staff

The Government of Saskatchewan and the Conseil des écoles fransaskoises (CÉF) announced that the sites for the new Francophone Schools in Prince Albert on Wednesday.

The new CÉF school in Prince Albert will replace École Valois and will be designed to accommodate up to 350 Pre-Kindergarten to Grade 12 students, including 51 child care spaces. It will be located near the Alfred Jenkins Field House.

The Prince Albert announcement was one of two made on Wednesday. The province also announced the site of a new CÉF school in Saskatoon.

“The sites selected for these schools indicate progress and increased opportunities for our communities,” Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said in a press release. “These schools hold great significance for Saskatchewan’s Francophone community and are essential for maintaining language, culture and identity. We are excited to be a part of these projects that will support Francophone students and their families for years to come.”

Cockrill said the Ministry of Education and Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement are working with the CÉF and City of Prince Albert to begin procuring project managers to begin designing the new school. He added that the design process would ensure the specific needs of the Francophone community and CÉF are included.

CÉF Chair Alpha Barry said they were pleased to see the province recognize the need for a new school in Prince Albert.

“These new student facilities will help alleviate some of our education needs,” Barry said in a press release. “Our school division will continue to work with the province to ensure that all Fransaskois students have access to the resources and infrastructure they need to ensure their full development.”

In Saskatoon, the planned location is in the Kensington neighbourhood, adjacent to Lions Century Park. When complete, it will accommodate up to 400 Pre-Kindergarten to Grade 6 students and will provide 51 child care spaces.