New fibre optic options coming to Saskatchewan from Manitoba-based provider

Carol Baldwin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wakaw Recorder

Billboards have sprung up promoting fibre optic internet through RFNOW Inc., a Manitoba-based Internet provider. RFNOW has a fibre network that is expanding across the border into Saskatchewan.

Cable is currently being laid along Hwy 312 between Wakaw and Rosthern, and the company is preparing to install fibre drops this spring. A fibre drop is the individual fibre line that connects properties directly to the main fibre network. Registering a property for a fibre drop does not come with an obligation to purchase internet service, the promotional brochures state.

“When we invest in Fibre, we’re investing in the future of rural Saskatchewan,” says Chris Kennedy, CEO of RFNOW. “Strong connectivity allows municipalities to grow, support essential services, and offer the same opportunities found in urban centres- without sacrificing the rural lifestyle residents value.”

Distribution builds are the first step after surveying and staking. Construction crews build the main infrastructure needed to distribute fibre throughout a community. Then, splicing teams complete connections so the network is ready to support service. When an area is ready for individual connections, service drop crews contact individuals for a pre-install appointment.

FlexNetworks has already been working on its distribution builds for some time and expects to have fibre internet available for the Resort Village of Wakaw Lake and the Town of Wakaw this month. Availability at Balone, First Point, Nelson, Stony Point, and Berard Beaches is scheduled for June, with the Hamlet of Cudsaskwa, Osze East and West, Siba, Oleksyn and Nickorick Beaches in July. The distribution builds are said to have already been completed for Balone, First Point, Nelson, Stony Point, and Berard Beaches, while that stage has now started for the Hamlet of Cudsaskwa, Osze East and West, and Siba Beach, and will begin in May for Oleksyn and Nickorick Beaches.

RFNOW will, in some instances, be a competitor for Saskatchewan’s FlexNetworks. However, in an email, RFNOW states they are focusing on connecting rural residents living on farms and acreages in rural and First Nation communities outside major towns. FlexNetworks is focusing on rural urban residence. The email goes on to confirm the advertised promotion of a free fibre drop to yardsites, with no commitment to sign up for their internet service.

“From family farms to small-town businesses, fibre internet is more than just speed. It’s about opportunity, education, and connection.”

RFNOW’s website identifies several nearby communities they are expanding into besides Wakaw and Wakaw Lake, including St. Benedict, RM of Fish Creek, RM of Rosthern, Hague, and Blumenheim, while the coverage map also indicates connectability in Middle Lake, Domremy, Bellevue and St. Louis.

The disclaimer notes that coverage maps show an approximation only and are subject to change without notice. An address within the coverage map does not guarantee service availability. Construction and location-specific availability may vary and can be dependent on many factors, including weather, topography, and necessary approvals. For fixed wireless internet, even if an address appears within the coverage map approximation, a site inspection may be required to confirm if service can be installed and to test coverage and speed capabilities.