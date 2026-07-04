New crosswalk in Moosomin honours those who served and sacrificed

Ashley Bochek

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The World-Spectator

On June 25, a commemorative crosswalk featuring Canadian maple leaves and the words “In honour of those who served and sacrificed” was painted on Main Street in Moosomin.

The crosswalk project was organized by the Moosomin Legion to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Canadian Legion, followed by the 100th anniversary of the Moosomin Legion, which will be next year.

“Dominion Command came up with the design and there have been different variations of it. We approached the town a year ago to ask if we could do this, and once we decided to do it, we decided to do both sides of the street instead of just one so that when we march at Remembrance Day, we’d be walking across it,” says Donna Lafleur with the Moosomin Legion.

“This is the project that we decided to do to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Legion which is this year.

“I hope that those who walk across it can remember and never forget that there were people in the world years and years ago that sacrificed so much. A lot of the younger people have no idea what the war was like back then, and this gives them a way to show that the freedoms they have today were earned by a lot of lives a lot of years ago.”

Lafleur arrived as the crosswalk was nearly finished on Thursday and says she couldn’t believe how good it looked. The crosswalk stretches from the Town Office to the Royal Bank on the east side of the street, and from Conexus Credit Union to Broadway Commons on the west side of the street.

“I think it looks phenomenal. I’m really impressed with it. The guys did a great, great job,” she says. “I was in Regina all day, and to come home and see it, it’s unreal. I’ve got goosebumps. It turned out even better than I thought it was going to.”

“This is to commemorate the veterans on the 100th anniversary of the Legion. In my case, I’m doing it for my dad. He was a World War II veteran, and I’m doing it in honor of him,” says Jack Thompson, president of the Moosomin Legion.

“He was a pretty quiet sort of guy. He never said too much, but I can think he’d be pretty proud.”

Thompson says the Legion has been preparing for the project for about three years.

“We’ve been working on it approximately three years. We knew that for Dominion it was going to be the 100th year this year. And next year we’re gearing up for our own 100th year of the Moosomin Legion.

“I just hope that when people see it, they realize just why they’re able to stand out here and look at it—because of their freedom.

“It’s getting harder to impress that, but we want to keep working on the younger kids. The schools and the school programs have been really good, so it’s just another form of awareness saying, ‘look, we haven’t forgotten. Don’t forget.’

“It’s all for the people who fought and got us our freedoms. It’s all for the future.”

Thompson says it’s nice to see the project come to completion.

“Oh, I was very impressed,” he said. “When they pulled the first stencil off, it was amazing. I’m really happy. It’s a great project and it’s really well done.

“It’s nice to see it completed. And the biggest thing will be watching the wow factor on Canada Day when we hold the official unveiling. That’s what we want to see.”

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the crosswalk will be held on Canada Day at 11 am, followed by a free barbecue lunch at the Legion.