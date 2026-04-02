New CFO says transparency, accountability will guide work at City Hall

George Marshall says he is stepping into his new role with a focus on service, accountability, and building on the work already done by the City’s financial services department. He also says his first weeks on the job have shown both the opportunities and challenges that come with helping guide the city’s finances.

Marshall, who began work in February as Chief Financial Officer for the City of Prince Albert, described his first weeks on the job as encouraging but busy, saying he has been welcomed by a strong team as he works through the transition.

“It has been wonderful. I’m very fortunate to join a team of high-quality professionals and public servants who are all dedicated to building a city of opportunity and belonging that we’re proud to call home,” Marshall said.

Later in the interview, he added that the first several weeks have come with “a steep learning curve,” but said the financial services department has helped him get up to speed.

Marshall is taking over the role after the retirement of longtime finance director Ramona Fauchoux, and he said she has remained involved during the handoff.

“She was present in the transition, and she continues to support me and the entire financial services department on a contract basis,” he said.

For Marshall, the move into the position is also tied to his family’s life in Prince Albert. He said they moved to the city about four years ago and quickly developed a strong connection to the community. He said taking on the CFO role felt like a way to contribute directly to the city’s future.

“We fell in love with the city, (and) this community,” he said. “It’s a vibrant community. There’s a lot to do here, and there’s a lot of people here who are ready to take on challenges. It’s exciting to be a part of the City of Prince Albert. It is one of the best ways where I can roll up my sleeves, join in that challenge, and contribute to making it a better place.”

Marshall also pointed to his background in finance as he enters the role, saying he brings experience from several sectors.

“I’m originally from Regina. I spent 25 years in senior financial leadership positions in private, public and non for profit sectors, and I’m very excited to take on this opportunity,” he said.

Marshall said debt is part of the city’s broader financial picture and said Prince Albert, like many cities in Canada, faces financial pressures that are outside municipal control. He said part of his role is carrying out council’c direction in a way that supports taxpayers and ensures public money is spent wisely.

He also said finance touches every part of city operations and that leadership in the department helps support and enable the work the city does across the organization.

Asked what he hopes to bring to the position, Marshall said continuity matters just as much as change.

“I think what I want to do is continue the good work done by my predecessor, Ramona. I want to continue openness, transparency, accountability, and make sure that the taxpayers of PA feel that their money is well spent and well used,” he said.

Marshall said he also wants residents to know he sees himself as part of the community he now serves.

“Would I like them to know that I’m very proud to be one of them now. I’ve been here for four years, and it has been an amazing thing becoming part of this community. I’m one of them now, and I look forward to supporting the city’s needs as much as possible, serving them.”

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca