New Centre would hold intoxicated people safely to prevent public disturbances

Prince Albert City Council will vote Monday, July 21, on a zoning bylaw amendment and development permit to allow a 10- to 15-bed Complex Needs Emergency Shelter at 99 9th Street East, the former SLGA liquor store near the police station.



The proposed facility, backed by the Government of Saskatchewan, would operate as a secure, police-referral-only site for individuals in crisis, offering short-term stabilization, withdrawal management, and connections to community supports.



Staff would include nurses, support staff experienced in crisis care, and on-site security. Individuals could stay up to 24 hours before being connected to further services. The facility is part of a provincial strategy, with similar services already operating in Regina and Saskatoon, and is targeting a spring 2026 opening.



The Saskatchewan government points to positive outcomes from similar Complex Needs Emergency Shelters already operating in Saskatoon and Regina, describing them as successful in improving public safety and reducing strain on police and hospitals. However, some local voices, including the Prince Albert Downtown Business Improvement District, have asked for more data on the program’s effectiveness, such as success rates and how often the same individuals return, before approving the project in Prince Albert.



City administration supports the project, calling it a necessary response to the growing demand for mental health and addiction services in Prince Albert. The site is considered suitable because of its proximity to police, fire, and ambulance services, and administration expects minimal impact on surrounding properties due to its controlled access.



But public feedback shows significant concern. Midtown residents like Frances Buchan have raised worries about the facility’s location near homes, schools, seniors, and childcare centers, calling it a “medically supported detention facility” rather than a care home.



“We do not benefit by having a detention facility in our neighborhood,” Buchan wrote in a letter to the council.



Dave Mulhall described neighborhood safety fears, pointing to existing issues like discarded needles, vandalized parks, and intoxicated individuals in Midtown. Laurent Fournier echoed Buchan’s concerns and questioned why residential areas were chosen over commercial zones or other city locations.



“When the schools in your neighborhood consider it a ‘normal’ routine to walk the playground in the morning to check for needles, this is a problem,” Mulhall wrote.



The Prince Albert Downtown Business Improvement District (PADBID) also submitted a letter expressing concern over vague bylaw language. PADBID Executive Director Rhonda Trusty called for clearer definitions, stronger operational details, and more community discussion, warning that council might lose control over future projects if the bylaw is too broad.



“Based on the current tone being used, would it allow for a homeless shelter in the future in the downtown area? Yes or no?” Trusty asked in the letter.



Other items on Monday’s council agenda include a discretionary use permit for a residential care home on 27th Street East, reports on public safety reserves, tax abatements on unserviced land, incentives for new commercial and residential development, and the sale of city lands, including parcels on Hadley Road and SaskEnergy service stations.



The council meeting is scheduled for 2.00 p.m. at City Hall.