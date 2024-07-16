New Canadian Dental Care Plan a ‘long-time coming’ for seniors, says Markham dentist

Gene Pereira

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Markham Review

When patients lie in her Markham dental office chair, Dr. Ayesha Jabeen can see the joy on their faces.

Normally a visit to a dentist is not something you look forward to, but for many Canadian seniors the opportunity to have dental work done has been a long time coming.

All possible due to the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP), which helps cover many of the costs associated with dental services.

“They are very excited because some of them have probably not had their teeth cleaned in ages,” said Dr. Jabeen, a dentist at Dentistry on 14.

One of the largest social programs in Canadian history, the CDCP, once fully implemented, will provide oral health care for up to nine million eligible Canadians.

The national dental plan has already approved more than 2.1 million Canadians, and approximately 250,000 members have already received care under the plan.

“There are a lot of people who have never been to the dentist,” said Dr. Jabeen. “I do see seniors and I can understand how this is going to benefit them because they do need help.”

Dr. Jabeen is one of close to 12,000 providers who have signed up with the CDCP. While some providers have preferred not to sign on to the program formally, they can still help CDCP patients.

Beginning July 8, eligible providers can now provide services on a “claim-by-claim basis without formally signing up.

“Allowing providers options for how they provide care to CDCP clients means that more people will be able to receive affordable dental care,” said Mark Holland, Minister of Health. “We are dedicated to collaborating closely with oral health partners to make sure that all CDCP members enjoy equitable access to affordable care.

“This is something every Canadian deserves.”

Dr. Jabeen sees elderly patients coming through the doors for the first time. Many who couldn’t afford dental work are finally having long, painful issues with their teeth and gums addressed.

“Some of these people have been waiting for years,” she said. “I’ve been talking to seniors (in the program), and they are so appreciative that this (program) is being done for them.”

To qualify for the CDCP, seniors must be a Canadian resident and have an adjusted family net income of less than $90,000, not have access to employer/pension-sponsored or private dental insurance and have filed their 2023 tax return.

Providers who can bill for services include dentists, denturists, dental hygienists and dental specialists.

“(It’s difficult) when your teeth are hurting and you can’t go to a dentist because you don’t have the finances for it,” said Dr. Jabeen. “It’s a good program. I hope that there are no flaws in implementing the program because a lot of times you start a program and something on the other end happens.

“I feel this is run well, and hopefully people will take advantage of it.”

To limit out-of-pocket costs for CDCP patients, providers seeing a CDCP patient will need to agree to bill Sun Life directly and accept payment for services covered under the CDCP, regardless of how they choose to participate. Once a claim is approved, providers will receive reimbursement from Sun Life within 48 hours initially, and that will eventually move towards a 24-hour turnaround time.

Canadians covered by the CDCP plan can see the dentist of their choice as long as their provider agrees to bill Sun Life directly.

Those who don’t have a dentist registered can talk to one in their community or use the CDCP Provider Search tool to find one.

“Dental care is an integral part of our health and well-being,” said Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veteran Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence. “We’re making it easier for more Canadian families to access quality dental care. This change reduces out-of-pocket costs for families and speeds up reimbursements, making dental services more accessible and affordable across the country.

“It’s another concrete step towards fairness for every generation.”

The Markham Smile Centre has just started accepting CDCP patients. With one of the dentists already registered, the local dental office has already seen six patients this week.

“Especially with that age group, it is recommended for them to have at least a yearly visit with their dental providers,” said staff member Evelyn Villaneuva. “It’s something everyone should be looking to get registered because there are a lot of elderly people out there in need of care and to have their teeth checked.”

While many seniors have been unable to afford regular dental visits, failure to address a cavity or sore tooth can lead to more issues down the road. The bacteria in the cavities can spread leading to more cavities and problems.

“And costs more if it’s not addressed,” said Villaneuva.

For seniors tight on money with expenses and high inflation eating into their finances, the dental plan will make a huge difference.

“It has been a long-time coming,” said Villaneuva. “I have my parents who are elderly and they have been waiting for this for a very long time. Finances as we get older can be tight and with inflation, everything gets more expensive.

“Providing this kind of assistance for elderly people is a great help for them.”

The CDCP is open to eligible seniors, adults with a valid Disability Tax Credit certificate, and children under 18 years of age. All remaining eligible Canadian residents between the ages of 18 to 64 will be able to apply online in 2025.

CDCP patients may have to pay additional charges, in addition to their co-payment, if applicable, depending on the services received and the cost of the treatment. Before having any kind of dental work done, they should always ask about any additional costs that won’t be covered by the plan.

Dr. Jabeen can see more and more seniors registering for the CDCP.

“People are finding out about the plan through word of mouth,” she said. “I do have a lot of seniors in my practice, and they let others know how this is available.”

The dental plan will not only make a difference in the pocketbooks for seniors, but for their overall health as well. For Dr. Jabeen, it’s satisfying to know she’s making a difference.

“A lot of seniors don’t have teeth and they have not had a good meal in years,” she said. “They also have stomach issues just because they were never able to eat well do to issues and pain with their teeth.

“(CDCP) should have come a long time ago. It’s been a long time coming.”