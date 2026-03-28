New Brunswick Liberals slammed for inking deal with company with ties to Putin

John Chilibeck

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Daily Gleaner

A day after the Holt government in New Brunswick was roundly criticized for signing a contract with a company on shaky financial footing, it is being assailed for the firm’s ties with Vladimir Putin’s military invasion of Ukraine.

Following a request for proposals that involved 11 bidders, the Liberal government signed a deal on Wednesday with the international firm Foundever to replace eVisitNB, the local business that’s provided New Brunswickers a virtual health-care platform since 2022, allowing them to consult with a doctor or nurse practitioner by phone, text or video.

The Progressive Conservative opposition was livid about the decision, pointing to a research note published by the global credit rating agency S&P on Dec. 18 that stated Foundever was in danger of defaulting its debts.

On Thursday, the Tories renewed their attack during question period.

“New Brunswickers are people with integrity, morals, and a true sense of what is right and wrong in this world, and some things do not get any simpler than being against invading another nation’s sovereignty, murdering its people, and attempting for years to overthrow its democratically elected government and occupy its territory,” said Glen Savoie, leader of the Official Opposition.

“New Brunswickers do not want to see their money go toward a company whose owners support the terroristic actions of the Russian state against the people of Ukraine. Will the premier do the only right thing she can do in this situation and cancel this deal with Foundever?”

Premier Susan Holt described the Tory leader’s criticism as hypocritical. Foundever runs the toll-free 811 service that connects New Brunswick patients to registered nurses, a service that’s been available in one form or another for 28 years.

“This is a question, Madam Speaker, that the member opposite should have asked his former boss,” Holt said, referring to former Premier Blaine Higgs. “Information about the connection between this family and the Russians came out in 2023, when the previous government was already in business with Foundever. What did it do about it? It did nothing, because this is a company that has people in New Brunswick delivering excellent health-care services to the people of New Brunswick.”

Foundever is a large private company that pulled in $3.6 billion in revenues in 2024 alone. It has 150,000 employees working across the world offering services in 45 countries.

Its headquarters are in Luxembourg, but it’s owned by the French Mulliez family, known for their vast retail holdings and one of the richest families in Europe.

Two of the company’s brands, Auchan and Leroy Merlin, were implicated in an investigation in 2023 by the French newspaper Le Monde, the Russian website The Insider and a former director at Bellingcat, the independent international collective of citizen journalists specializing in open-source research.

The investigation showed how goods sold by the two companies belonging to the Mulliez Group supplied Russian armed forces on the Ukrainian front with tools, clothes and cigarettes.

Since Putin, the autocratic Russian president, ordered the invasion four years ago, an estimated 400,000 Ukrainians have been wounded or died and there have been about 1.2 million Russian casualties.

That’s the equivalent of New Brunswick’s entire population maimed or killed, twice over.

The contract for eVisitNB was set to expire in April, but it has been extended till July 1, when Foundever will take over, with a new platform. Health Minister John Dornan has promised a seamless transition for New Brunswick patients.

The Tories say the eVisitNB contract should have simply been extended, with no bidding process. The former Progressive Conservative government accepted the platform offered by eVisitNB in 2022 without a tendering process.

It was the brainchild of Woodstock ER Dr. Hanif Chatur and Stanley family physician Jonathan Clayton, who were trying to connect to patients during the pandemic, when people feared spreading the dangerous coronavirus. Both the Woodstock and Stanley areas are Tory strongholds.

Aaron Kennedy, the minister responsible for Service New Brunswick, took questions from reporters after question period.

He said an in-depth analysis had been done by Service New Brunswick, along with the Department of Health, before deciding on Foundever.

“There were signings with the previous government. There were never any red flags raised then. I can only assume that they did all the due diligence that one would expect from a government of the day, and I’m sure they did. And there were no red flags, so through our procurement process, they were deemed to be able to continue to provide services to New Brunswickers in a different way. We thought that was the best deal that was received on those 11.”

Asked how he personally felt, knowing there were ties with the company to a family that had profited off the war in Ukraine, Kennedy said he could understand the concerns.

“Those procurements come through my office. There are many of them that hit my desk through the course of days and weeks and months, so I obviously ask questions whenever I see something that causes me to pause, and there were many questions that were asked on this file, and I’m confident in the work that the Department of Health did, and I’m certainly confident in the work that Service New Brunswick did, and ensuring we got the best deal for New Brunswickers.”