New book coming from Southwest artist

Shaynee Modien

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shaunavon Standard

Saskatchewan podcaster Keith M. Leonard, known for his “Brewing Fiction” program, has taken another ( short ) step forward in the writing world.

His latest venture, entitled “Short Not Sweet,” is a collection of 52 short stories. At only 168 pages in total, each short story brings a variety of adult suspense and the macabre to the reader. Leonard says, “I won’t make them have nightmares,” he jokes, “but it will make you think.”

This title is also part of the Coffee Fiction Series, with the tagline “A quick read with a cup of coffee.” Leonard states that the reason for this is “Each story is like that nugget or treat waiting for the reader to try. The book is like a sampler plate of not-so-sweet treats from the author; an introduction to who I am as a writer.”

He goes on to explain, “Picture walking into the local coffee shop. A dark-hooded figure stands in the corner, holding a tray of 52 treats, tempting you to try one. You know you probably shouldn’t, but they are just tiny samples. What could it hurt?”

One thing to watch out for with this new book is that Leonard has another novel, titled “Buried Alive,” in the works. This novel connects directly to one of the short stories in “Short Not Sweet.”

To coincide with the new book, Keith is tying in his soon-to-be-published novel with an upcoming event. This book, his first to have official publication, will be released at the Lyric Theatre’s Write Out Loud series on February 19th.

He said, “They asked me a few times” regarding the Write Out Loud series. He stated he found he was always hesitant about going, but this time he said yes as his daughter Desiree said she would help him with the reading of his work.

While he planned to have his book release and e-book release ($10 for print copy and $2.99 for e-copy) officially available to the public on February 21, he got asked to include his new book as part of the Write Out Loud series. Keith decided to bring a sneak preview for this event and have hard copies available that night, two days ahead of the official release date.

As busy as he was, Leonard also decided to tie in his Brewing Fiction podcast with the Lyric event. He will be recording a live podcast from the Lyric Theatre that night.

Whether it’s his podcast, his new book, or the Writer’s series, Keith Leonard is sure to find that his short time in the book world couldn’t have written a better start.

For further information on the Write Out Loud series, check out the Lyric Theatre website or visit Keith M. Leonard’s website via his Brewing Fiction webpage.