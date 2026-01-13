New Alzheimer Society campaign aims to break the stigma surrounding dementia.



Daily Herald

The Alzheimer Society of Canada is highlighting how stigma and fear remain major barriers to care for people impacted by dementia.

January is Alzheimer’s Awareness month and Jan 28 is the National Day of Action. The theme of this year’s awareness is “Forget No One.”

“We really do believe that no one should face dementia alone,” Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan Public Awareness Coordinator Erica Zarazun said. “There is real strength in community. Silence and stigma will stop the people from getting the help that they need. We want to make people aware that there is support available.”

The Society has support centres in communities all across Saskatchewan. Half of Canadians are worried about dementia, but stigma keeps them from finding help.

As part of creating awareness the Alzheimer’s Society will host the largest public presentation in the year on the evening of Jan. 22 for their virtual Understanding Dementia presentation, offered province-wide via Zoom.

Dr. Jillian Gill will give the presentation. Gill is a family physician from the Geriatric Management and Evaluation (GEM) Program at Saskatoon City Hospital. She will share her expertise and discuss signs and symptoms, the different types of dementia, risk factors, and available support programs.

More than half of Canadians are worried about developing Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia, one in four say they would rather not know if they had it, highlighting the stigma that continues to surround the disease.

For many, Zarazun said, the concern stems from the fear of losing independence or becoming a burden to others – worries shared by two-thirds of respondents. Nearly half also said they wouldn’t know where to turn for help if they thought they might have dementia.

“Dementia is a major health crisis in Canada, yet far too many people face it alone,” said Christina Scicluna, CEO, Alzheimer Society of Canada. “Avoiding a diagnosis doesn’t stop dementia from progressing, it only delays access to care, information, and support that can improve quality of life. The Alzheimer Society is here to change that.”

Through programs and services offered in nearly 100 communities across Canada, local Alzheimer Societies provide education, counselling, support groups, and community resources for people living with dementia and their care partners. Early diagnosis can also open doors to interventions that support risk reduction and quality of life, including lifestyle changes and access to potential treatments.

“Would you want to know?” asks Scicluna. “A quarter of Canadians say no – and that’s the stigma we need to end because knowing means learning, getting help, and finding hope.”

On Jan. 28, Alzheimer Societies across Canada will participate in a national Day of Action for Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. Canadians are encouraged to show their support by wearing a Forget-Me-Not pin, sharing a photo on social media, and using the hashtag #ForgetNoOne to help break the silence and reduce stigma.

The Alzheimer Society organizes presentations all the year round