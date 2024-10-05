New Adult and Family Treatment Centre opens in Wahpeton

Daily Herald Contributor

The Prince Albert Grand Council(PAGC) and the Wahpeton Dakota Nation are excited about the opening of the Yuasni Treatment Centre which is a holistic substance use treatment facility for adults and families.

The Yuasni Treatment Centre is located in Wahpeton Dakota Nationwhich is 12 miles northwest of the city of Prince Albert. The Sakwatamo Lodge treatment program was relocated from James Smith Cree Nation to Wahpeton Dakota Nation and was renamed Yuasni Tipi Family Treatment Centre.

“Wahpeton Dakota Nation is honored to be the host site for Yuasni Tipi Treatment Centre located on 94B,” Chief John Waditaka, Wahpeton Dakota Nation said in a press release. “On behalf of Wahpeton Dakota Nation we would like to thank the PMT for all their hard work. The treatment centre staff and programs will support and benefit First Nations families through their healing journeys.”

The centre provides counselling services with a significant focus on supporting family wellness, cultural knowledge sharing, life skills development, education and awareness, and land-based therapeutic activities.

PAGC Photo. An outside view of the new Yuasni Treatment Centre in Wahpeton Dakota Nation.



“Today is an important moment for our communities. The Yuasni Treatment Centre is very meaningful because it offers healing in a way that respects our traditions and cultural values,” PAGC Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte said. “It provides families and individuals with the support they need to regain their strength and well-being. We are proud to see this facility open, and we believe it will have a lasting impact, helping many people in their journey to recovery.”

The treatment centre includes six family suites with two bedrooms and two individual suites, as well as a cultural room located at the centre of the facility that will be used for holistic practice, smudging, and ceremonies. The facility also includes two classrooms for continuing education and a multi-purpose room for physical activity, large group gatherings and programming.

“We are grateful to the Wahpeton Dakota Nation for sharing their sacred lands for the location of our facility. We are honored and excited to open the Yuasni Tipi Family Treatment Centre to First Nations families across Canada,” Angelique Clinton Director, Yuasni Tipi Family Treatment Centre said. “The families will participate in land-based healing, cultural and ceremonial practices, and family focus sacred living. The 7 sacred teachings will be guided by the Elders as each family begins to heal from their addictions. We envision the families experience to be of comfort, connect, freedom, and safety during their stay.”

The treatment centre supports culturally safe spaces where clients will take part in a balanced and purposeful program that facilitates the healing of the whole person. Indigenous Services Canada supported the construction of the treatment facility with $9.8 million in funding.

“The act of colonization through displacement, discrimination and systemic racism has caused intergenerational trauma for Indigenous Peoples. Keeping Indigenous care in Indigenous hands is an integral part of the Government’s of Canada work toward reconciliation, and we will continue to support the Yuasni Treatment Centre in providing a safe space for Indigenous people on their paths to recovery,” Indigenous Services Minister, Patty Hajdu stated.