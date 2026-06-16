‘Never seen it so bad:’ Nurses speak on Sask. ‘retention crisis’

Larissa Kurz

Regina Leader-Post

Sandee Michalchuk says it has never been as difficult to be a nurse in Saskatchewan as it is right now.

“It’s exhausting. You do not get breaks. You’re working short all the time,” said Michalchuk, a Yorkton-based licensed practical nurse (LPN) with more than four decades in the profession.

“Some nurses don’t have the supplies they need. Some nurses are working by themselves with no support system.”

Standing out front of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building during a CUPE Local 5430 news conference on Friday, Michalchuk offered a warning: “In the 44 years that I’ve worked, I have never seen it so bad.”

CUPE Local 5430 represents LPNs in Saskatchewan. Its news conference comes on the heels of a Regina forum on nursing retention, which brought together nurses, union leaders and health experts the day prior.

Michalchuk travelled from Yorkton to attend and so did Darla Rugland, an LPN with 20 years of experience.

Rugland said the forum, organized in partnership with the Association of Professional Nurses of Saskatchewan, was successful in highlighting the issue and she hopes legislators take its message to heart.

“If we want nurses to stay, we need to fix the conditions that are pushing them away,” Rugland said. “We need the stakeholders, the decision-makers, to listen to what we’re saying.”

Saskatchewan Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill posted on social media about attending the forum, noting on Facebook that it was “encouraging to be in a room full of nurses focused on solutions.”

In an email statement in response to a Leader-Post request for comment on nurse retention issues, Cockrill highlighted the province’s Health Human Resources Action Plan and the newly revived Patients First Plan presented this spring.

The HHR plan invested $44.7 million into retention last year, and the Patients’ First Plan includes a pledge to offer nursing graduate retention bursaries.

Retention is a focus for the nursing task force that recently convened with Saskatchewan’s health unions, including CUPE.

However, CUPE Local 5430 president Bashir Jalloh said the provincial government’s plans are seemingly more focused more on recruitment without matching retention efforts, which equates to “opening the front door for somebody to come in and opening the back door for another to leave.”

For Michalchuk, wages are at the “heart of the retention crisis.” She said knows a nurse who has been in the profession for nine years but recently quit to take a job in retail.

“She said she’d miss us all and her patients, but she went into retail because she just can’t take it anymore,” Michalchuk said.

Jalloh claimed Saskatchewan is losing nurses to higher pay in Manitoba, Alberta and B.C.

“People have been using this province as a stepping stone,” Jalloh said. “That’s the trend we are seeing.”

According to 2025 data released by the Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions, Saskatchewan has the lowest minimum and maximum annual salaries of those four provinces. For example, a general duty registered nurse working in acute care in Saskatchewan is looking at minimum and maximum annual salaries of $75,184.70 and $97,576.42, respectively. That is less than B.C. ($80,760 and $109,020), Alberta ($83,091.65 and $113,727.61) and Manitoba ($84,092 and $103,159.94).

Asked what would help, Jalloh pointed to the contract ratified by the Manitoba Union of Nurses in 2024, which included annual salary increases between 2.5 and three per cent plus market adjustment and struck a committee to explore legislated nurse-to-patient ratios.

CUPE, the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) and the Health Sciences Association of Saskatchewan (HSAS) are all actively bargaining for new contracts.

Bargaining ‘ongoing,’ says minister

In Cockrill’s email statement, he affirmed those “negotiations are ongoing.”

“We know the best deals are reached at the bargaining table and our government has asked that employers and unions sit down and work together to find solutions to achieve collective bargaining agreements,” Cockrill said.

In the meantime, Rugland said, nurses are feeling exhaustion due to short-staffing and its not only affecting their well-being, but also patients’ care.

“Many feel like they’re fighting the system every day just to provide the care that we know that our patients deserve,” Rugland said. “I didn’t become a nurse to spend my career fighting for basic resources. I became a nurse to care for people … I don’t want to leave nursing, and I know that I’m not the only one.”