Ness Creek Musical Festival ready to rock

Uko Akpanuko

Daily Herald

The Ness Creek Music Festival returns for four days starting on July 18, and organizers said the event always gets bigger and better every year.

Nearly 30 musical acts will perform live at the Big River Festival site. Ness Marketing Coordinator Paige UnRuh said they’ve worked hard to give music lovers a great experience.

“We are always improving on our programming and always looking for new ways to be more inclusive,” UnRuh said.

The festival is organized by the Ness Creek a non-profit organization which offers live music from both local Saskatchewan music artists and Canadian artists for a weekend in the northern Saskatchewan forests from July 18-21.

The event will also include over 100 environmental, artistic and cultural activities on display at the camping venue.

“This is a 3,000 person family reunion in North of Saskatchewan,” UnRuh said. “We have three main pillars ecology, music and arts. This event will centre around all three of the pillars.”

The event will have lots of local and international artists such as Beau Nectar, Indigo Joseph, The Boom Booms, the Moon Runners, and Making Movies among others will be performing.

“The festival is a family friendly festival so we welcome everyone to bring their kids as well, we have lots of people who come out with groups of friends. It’s kind of it’s own little community within the forest,” said UnRuh.

“We are hoping for a good weather and one of the highlights will be the stage of Aquarius which involves having dances and music on a pontoon boat so the festival will be floating on the lake,” she added.

There will also ecological programming, workshops on gardening and yoga.

UnRuh said there will be something for everyone, while wishing everyone a safe and happy festival.

For more information about the festival, including a complete lineup, visit www.nesscreekmusicfestival.com.