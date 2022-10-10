NESD sets dates for by-election in Carrot River subdivision

The North East School Division (NESD) will be having a by-election to replace outgoing trustee Kevin Trew who is leaving for a new job outside of the community.

Trew represented Subdivision 2 which includes Arborfield, Carrot River and surrounding communities.

The nomination deadline was Sept.14 and two candidates put their name in, David Grimes and Sherri Hanson are the two nominees.

The advance polls are on Oct. 12 and 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Carrot River Elementary School and Arborfield School, respectively.

The by-election is on Monday, October 17 with polls at Arborfied School, Carrot River Elementary School and the Zenon Park Community Hall from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The NESD board of education set the election date at their last regular meeting of the 2021-2022 school year in June.

Trew submitted his resignation letter at the same meeting with it becoming effective June 30.