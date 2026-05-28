NESD seeks parent feedback on student career pathways

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

MELFORT — The North East School Division is asking parents and caregivers of high school students to share feedback through a new survey focused on student transitions after graduation.

The survey targets parents and caregivers of students in Grades 10 to 12, as well as recent graduates, and aims to gather insight into how students move from high school into post-secondary education, skilled trades training and the workforce said the Stacy Lair, NESD director of education.

According to the division, the information collected will help improve career pathways, strengthen connections between schools and future opportunities, and increase flexibility in educational programming.

“This initiative offers a chance for your voice to influence future planning,” Lair said in a message to families.

The survey is being conducted by a research unit at the University of Saskatchewan on behalf of Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Education and is administered through the Saskatchewan Educational Leadership Unit, also known as SELU.

NESD say responses will remain anonymous and results will only be reported in aggregate form, with no identifiable information collected.

The division said parent and caregiver feedback will help guide future planning and support student success as young people prepare for careers, trades and further education opportunities. The survey can be found on the NESD website.