NE Alberta community holds candlelight vigil local six-year-old who died after being reported missing

Chantel Downes

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Lakeland This Week

The six-year-old child was last seen near Rocky Way in Cold Lake at 5 p.m. on Sunday evening. RCMP released information stating he was missing at about 8 p.m. Shortly after midnight on June 23, RCMP confirmed that Ibukun Adeniyi was located deceased. No further information has been released.

The community vigil began at 9 p.m. June 24. Attendees were asked to meet at 8:45 p.m. in the clinic parking lot at Glacier Gate Pharmacy on Rocky Way, Cold Lake North.

From there, the group walked to the Adeniyi family’s home. The family then lead the procession to Saint Dominic Elementary School, where a prayer was held at Ibukun’s favourite swing.

Participants were asked to wear black or dark-coloured clothing and to bring a candle to take part in the vigil.

A local Cold Lake business stepped up after witnessing the outpouring of community support. Gabriel Hamel, soon to be the owner of Hamel’s Meats, was deeply moved by how quickly residents came together when Ibukun first went missing and felt compelled to help through fundraising efforts.

“You could see every minute there was more people backing out of their driveways, getting on their bicycles, going for walks. And the community coming together in that kind of form and that quickly to help out with this was extremely inspiring to us.”

Hamel and his family joined the search efforts early on and later partnered with the Cold Lake Community Church to organize a barbecue fundraiser on Saturday, June 28 with the proceeds going to the family.

Hamel said it was the spirit of unity that inspired the initiative.

“Nothing about this is good, but good can come of anything and it can raise awareness of the strength of our community.”

The Cold Lake Community Church is inviting donations to support the Adeniyi family, with 100 percent of the proceeds going directly to them.

To donate to the Adeniyi family, visit www.clcconline.ca/giving and select the “Adeniyi family” fund, or send an e-transfer to give@clcconline.ca with “Adeniyi Family” in the memo.