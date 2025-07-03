NDP unveils five-point plan to rebuild wildfire-ravaged northern communities

Arjun Pillai



Daily Herald

The Saskatchewan NDP is urging the provincial government to adopt a five-point plan to help northern communities recover and rebuild after what it describes as the worst wildfire crisis in a decade.

Speaking at a press conference Tuesday, NDP MLA Jordan McPhail, who represents the northern riding of Cumberland, said the Sask. Party government failed to act swiftly or sufficiently during the crisis. Many evacuees, he said, are returning to damaged homes with no clear support or answers.

“It’s been more than a month since people were forced from their homes. They’ve racked up thousands in debt and emptied their savings,” Mcphail said. “As recently as yesterday, I met evacuees who haven’t seen a dime of financial support.” he added. “Not a dime.”

In response, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) said it has already transferred over $5.1 million to support evacuees, including those in the Cumberland and Athabasca regions. The agency is distributing $500 provincial payments to residents over 18 years of age or older.

The SPSA is also offering retroactive food security support of $40 per day for the head of household, plus $20 for each additional member, up to a maximum of $200 daily, for those who did not stay in SPSA provided hotels.

The NDP’s proposed plan, shaped through consultations with evacuees, community leaders, and emergency operations centres, includes

*Immediate restoration of health care and essential services in affected communities.

*Medium-term housing for displaced residents while construction is underway.

*A dedicated housing plan for construction workers essential to the rebuilding.

*Support from Crown corporations to help cover the costs of restoring utilities like power, phone, and internet.

*Coordinated provincial leadership to oversee the rebuilding process and address emerging needs.

In response to the NDP’s remarks, Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) President Marlo Pritchard said the province has already established a Recovery Task Team to work directly with affected communities.

“I haven’t had a chance to look at the details that were announced by the NDP,” Pritchard said, “but I can tell you that we have a Recovery Task Team that’s set up to work with those communities and focus on the rebuilding and supporting those communities as they do the cleanup. That is absolutely part of the planning phase.”

“These are the bare minimum steps that should already be in place,” said NDP Leader Carla Beck. “People have felt abandoned and betrayed since day one. They deserve a government that’s ready to act, not one that delays and deflects.”

Beck said communities like Denare Beach and East Trout Lake lack the infrastructure needed to house construction crews, making it even harder to begin rebuilding. She pointed to Alberta’s wildfire response last year as an example of planning Saskatchewan should have prepared in advance.

“This isn’t something that can be done by accident,” she said. “Rebuilding takes coordination and dignity, and it takes leadership.”

Beck also criticized gaps in the provincial emergency alert system, pointing out that only around 200 of more than 700 communities in the province are currently signed up for SaskAlert. She highlighted a mistaken evacuation alert in Prince Albert as an example of how broken communication systems worsened fear and confusion during the wildfire crisis.

“We need to get this right now,” she said. “Some of these fires could burn until Christmas. People need timely, accurate alerts, and the infrastructure to receive them.”