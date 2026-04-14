NDP seeking full release of records in Sask. marshal misconduct case

Aidan Jaager

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

The NDP wants answers from the provincial government after a member of the Saskatchewan Marshals Service resigned amid a misconduct probe following a Public Complaints Commission investigation.

Several months ago, the NDP made a freedom of information request to the government to understand why the marshal quit.

The government then sent out “290 pages of material that were heavily blacked out, with another 93 pages that were withheld entirely,” according to an NDP spokesperson.

The party then made an access to information request to the Information and Privacy Commissioner, who provided a report on the Saskatchewan Marshals Service (SMS) on March 17.

The report shows that the “marshals service improperly withheld pages of misconduct records,” the spokesperson alleged in a news release. It’s asked the government to release the files within 30 days.

According to the NDP, the government has not provided answers “as to why this marshal was under investigation before the marshals had even begun doing any front-line work.”

“The public interest in this matter is considerable,” privacy commissioner Grace Hession David wrote in the report. “The public has a right to know and debate the outcome of allegations involving a marshal who is appointed to act in the public trust when allegations arise otherwise,” she added.

“If there’s nothing to hide, then why all the secrecy? Why the redactions? Why the silence?” NDP justice critic Nicole Sarauer asked.

In an emailed response, a government spokesperson said that “decisions regarding freedom of information access requests are made internally by the permanent head of the organizations involved in the request, without the involvement of the elected.”

“The Saskatchewan Marshals Service is reviewing the privacy commissioner’s recommendations. The privacy commissioner determined the SMS properly applied, or had discretion to apply, exemptions to withhold much of the records requested,” an SMS spokesperson wrote in an email.

The SMS noted that complaints regarding the conduct of a marshal are addressed in the same manner as complaints against any municipal police service in Saskatchewan.

“As a police service subject to The Police Act, 1990, the SMS falls within the jurisdiction of the Public Complaints Commission, which is responsible for receiving, investigating, and reviewing public complaints,” the statement read.

Sarauer said that Community Safety Minister Michael Weger will be asked about the “apparent coverup in question period if he does not compel the release of the records by noon on Monday.”

“Saskatchewan people deserve transparency in their policing forces. The marshals should be held to the same standard as any other police force in the province,” she said.

The Information and Privacy Commissioner doesn’t have the authority to compel the government to release all the files because provincial laws are designed as an ombudsman model.

The commissioner can continue to investigate, report, and make recommendations.