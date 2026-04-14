NDP raises overcrowding concerns at Prince Albert correctional institutions

Prince Albert’s two provincial correctional facilities were operating above capacity in February, according to figures released Monday by the Saskatchewan NDP, which says the overcrowding raises concerns about staff safety, rehabilitation, and public safety.

At a media scrum Monday morning outside the Prince Albert Police Service building at 40 10th Street East, Shadow Minister for Northern Affairs Jordan McPhail said the Opposition obtained the numbers through a freedom of information request and is now pressing the province for answers.

According to the figures released by the NDP, the Prince Albert Correctional Centre was operating at 122.2 percent of capacity as of Feb. 10, with 606 inmates and an operational capacity of 496. Pine Grove Correctional Centre was listed at 156.6 percent, with 260 inmates and an operational capacity of 166. The data also showed White Birch Remand Centre at 114.7 percent, with 39 inmates and a capacity of 34.

McPhail said the numbers raise questions about how the province is managing corrections.

“We’re here today to talk about some data that our team has received through a Freedom of Information request and questioning why under Scott Moe’s leadership, we see overrun prisons here in the city of Prince Albert,” McPhail said.

He said overcrowding puts both workers and inmates at risk and casts doubt on the government’s claims that it is being tough on crime.

“When we’re seeing prisons overrun, the corrections workers there, it’s putting them and the prisoners themselves at a safety risk,” he said.

McPhail also questioned whether offenders can be properly rehabilitated when facilities are operating over capacity. He said the issue should lead to broader questions about how the province is addressing crime, gang activity, addiction, and poverty.

When asked what immediate action the government should take, McPhail said the province needs to explain what it is doing to deal with the pressure on correctional facilities and the root causes that continue to drive crime.

The NDP release also included comments from Shadow Minister for Justice Nicole Sarauer, who said overcrowding can limit access to rehabilitation, mental health, and addictions programming, increasing the risk that offenders will return to communities without adequate support.

In an email response, the provincial government did not directly dispute the figures released by the NDP, but said it is working to reduce pressure across the corrections system through added capacity and targeted upgrades.

When asked about the NDP’s criticism, the provincial government pointed to the $135 million Saskatoon Correctional Centre expansion completed in fall 2025, which it said added 312 beds for male offenders. It also cited a $6.5 million expansion of the Pine Grove admitting unit and a $2 million expansion of electronic monitoring, adding 100 units to supervise individuals in the community.

The statement said nearly $200 million has been invested in major capital upgrades across corrections since 2017-18. It also highlighted rehabilitation and reintegration supports, including housing and reintegration services through the Elizabeth Fry Society, funding for STR8 UP, and access to mental health services, addictions programming, education, employment training, and release planning.

“We will continue working with justice partners on evidence‑based practices that support safe facilities, reduce reoffending, and keep communities safe,” the government said.

The government response did not directly confirm the specific Feb. 10 Prince Albert figures or explain why the two local facilities were operating above capacity on that date.

McPhail said the Opposition plans to continue pressing the issue during legislative estimates Monday night.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca