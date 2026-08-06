NDP questions Moe trip as province defends forestry response

Saskatchewan NDP trade and export development critic Kim Breckner is criticizing Premier Scott Moe’s publicly funded trip to Washington as 117 workers face uncertainty following a production curtailment at the Big River sawmill.

Breckner, the MLA for Saskatoon Riversdale, said Moe should have personally paid to attend the funeral of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, whom she described as a supporter of tariffs that have harmed Canadian forestry producers.

“If Premier Moe wanted to attend the funeral of a friend, he’s perfectly welcome to attend on his own dime,” Breckner said. “We don’t feel that it’s appropriate for the people of Big River and Saskatchewan to be subsidizing the premier’s trip.”

The Government of Saskatchewan defended the travel in a statement to the Daily Herald, saying Moe travelled in his official capacity as premier and conducted provincial business during his stay.

The province said Moe attended the funeral alongside Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc and used the visit to advocate for Saskatchewan, Canada and a free and fair trading relationship with the United States.

According to the government, Moe spoke with three members of the U.S. cabinet before the funeral and also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about Saskatchewan’s connections with Ukraine.

The province said Moe met with Canadian Ambassador to the United States Mark Wiseman and Canada’s chief trade negotiator Janice Charette. He also held additional meetings with U.S. officials before returning home.

The total cost of the trip was not provided. The government said the expense will be publicly disclosed on its ministerial travel website.

The dispute comes as Carrier Forest Products prepares to curtail production at its Big River operation, affecting approximately 117 workers and their families.

Breckner said American tariffs have made Canadian lumber less competitive and created problems across the forestry industry.

“There are some things that we cannot control, like tariffs from the U.S.,” she said. “But we’re not helpless.”

She said the Saskatchewan government must show results from its international trade missions and offices while improving business conditions within the province.

Breckner also pointed to rising power costs, saying high utility rates make it more difficult for forestry companies and other businesses to compete.

She said the province needs a stronger forestry strategy focused on maintaining timber supplies, improving wildfire prevention and giving companies greater confidence when making long-term investment decisions.

“It’s just about better planning and better protection of our very important resources up in the north,” Breckner said.

The provincial government said it continues to work with forestry companies to ensure mills have access to enough timber to support their operations.

The province also said it has changed the timber royalty system to better align it with other resource royalty structures and improve the industry’s competitiveness.

The government attributed Carrier’s announcement to U.S. tariffs and duties, weak lumber prices and a falling exchange rate.

It also said the Canada-Saskatchewan Rapid Response Team has been deployed to assist workers and families affected by the curtailment.

The province did not provide details about what assistance individual workers would receive, but said it would offer further support where possible.

Breckner questioned whether existing programs are enough for people facing job losses in a community with limited alternative employment.

“Words can’t express the impact that job loss and job uncertainty has on workers, especially in the north, where there’s limited jobs, and their families,” she said.

Breckner warned that other forestry operations may face similar pressure if tariffs continue or increase.

She said all forestry operations in Saskatchewan face some level of risk and expressed concern that more production could be curtailed in the coming months.

The province said its goal remains a strong and prosperous forestry sector and that it will continue considering options to support the industry.