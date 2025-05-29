NDP has ‘unfinished business’ in Prince Albert says Beck

NDP leader Carla Beck took aim at Saskatchewan separatists and vowed her party would be more competitive in Prince Albert during a speech to local delegates on Tuesday.



Beck was in Prince Albert for a joint AGM hosted by the constituencies of Prince Albert Northcote, Prince Albert Carlton, Batoche, and Saskatchewan Rivers. Beck told attendees the NDP had “unfinished business” in Prince Albert after narrowly losing the city’s two constituencies in the 2024 provincial election.

“I don’t make promises I don’t intend to keep,” Beck said during her speech. “We came short this time. We’re not going to come up short next time.”

The NDP finished a close second in Prince Albert Northcote and Prince Albert Carlton in 2024, but were beaten soundly in the rural constituencies of Saskatchewan Rivers and Batoche.

The NDP lost Prince Albert Northcote by 133 votes and Prince Albert Carlton by 444 votes. The margins were a lot wider in Batoche, where the NDP finished 2,205 votes behind the Saskatchewan Party, and Saskatchewan Rivers, where they finished 1,876 votes behind.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Beck said the NDP needed to spend more time in Prince Albert and nominate candidates earlier, which would give them more time to get their names out in the community.

“(It’s) just starting that work earlier and making sure we’re connecting with the issues that are most important,” she said.

“We had fantastic candidates in the last election. (It’s just) making sure that they’ve got more time to be on the doorstep earlier, and building those solutions to issues that are facing Prince Albert today.”

Beck said the party can’t just assume that working harder will be enough to win the next election. She said the NDP needs to connect with voters who thought about voting NDP, but didn’t, to discover why that was.

When asked if the NDP would change its policies in any way to appeal to voters, Beck said it was important to open up discussions to listen to people who voted NDP in the past, but aren’t now. However, she also said it was important the party didn’t become too inward focused.

The NDP had a strong showing in Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert and the north in the last election. The party failed to make breakthroughs in rural areas like Saskatchewan Rivers or Batoche, but Beck said she was happy with the NDP’s showing outside the major cities.

“In places like Yorkton we saw over a 30 per cent swing in votes,” Beck said. “We were starting from a long ways back in some of those constituencies.

“We knew that we had to build at the ground level. We had to continue to build connections and trust and policies that would benefit those communities, and we’re going to build on those gains. It’s not going back to the drawing board. It’s just continuing with the work and continuing to build those connections.”

During her roughly 20 minute speech, Beck took aim at Premier Scott Moe for his handling of Saskatchewan separatist sentiment. Beck said the premier has been too soft and too quiet on the issue. She told attendees Saskatchewan would lose jobs and head offices if it held a vote on separating.

“We’re already seeing this in Alberta—even the talk of separatism is crippling investment,” Beck said.

“This is not something that we want to see here.”

Beck said the premier was failing to provide strong leadership on the issue. She argued Moe was risking Saskatchewan jobs to “save his own job” at a time when he should be taking a stronger stand.

“It’s real that there are frustrations,” Beck said. “There are well-founded frustrations—particularly in the west—with how things have been going and there’s changes that need to be made, there’s no doubt about that, but the very worst thing we could do right now, something that would play directly into Donald Trump’s hands, is to take this moment in front of us and start playing footsies with the notion of separatism as a bargaining chip. That’s not the kind of leadership we need right now.”

Becks call for better leadership was the latest in a series made by NDP MLAs, including Athabasca MLA Leroy Laliberte. The provincial government issued a response on Friday, May 23 arguing the NDP was doing more to promote separatism than anyone else.

The government claims the NDP has spoken about separation 130 times during the spring session, while also holding multiple press conferences.

“While the NDP are focused on condemning and silencing Saskatchewan residents, the Government of Saskatchewan is committed to ensuring that this province and the people that live here are part of a strong, united, growing and prosperous Canada,” reads the statement.

The statement said the government was focused on working with the new federal government under Prime Minister Mark Carney remove Chinese tariffs on agricultural products, expand pipeline capacity, build economic corridors, and streamline the federal appeals process, among other items.