NDP eyes comeback with a return to the left

Rochelle Baker

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Canada’s National Observer

The federal NDP plans to rebuild by reclaiming political ground on the left, interim party leader Don Davies said in an interview with Canada’s National Observer.

The NDP is positioning itself as a progressive alternative to the Liberals, who have shifted to the right under Prime Minister Mark Carney, Davies said at a post-election town hall in Courtenay, BC on Sept. 10.

Davies is confident NDP voters, who selected the Liberals to ward off a win by Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives, will return to the party as Carney’s priorities and policies crystalize.

“He’s governed like a small-c conservative,” Davies said.

“His first 10 or 12 policies [after being elected] are literally right out of the Conservative playbook. He’s done literally nothing progressive.”

Discussion between the MPs and audience at the event focused on Indigenous and labour rights, resisting the overreach of Bill C-5 to speed major projects, housing, climate action and strengthening Canadian support for Palestine in the Gaza war.

However, Carney was also heavily criticized for “deceiving voters” during the election. He cloaked himself as the face of the “elbows up” movement and an alternative to the Conservatives — only to poach Poilievre’s policy and talking points after gaining power, NDP caucus members said.

Carney jokes jovially to the country about hockey but is a Conservative disguised in a “red jersey,” said Heather McPherson, MP for Edmonton Strathcona.

Carney’s elimination of the ministries of labour, and other cuts to the cabinet table for women, gender equality and youth, as well as the diversity, inclusion and disabilities portfolio, are red flags that signal where his government’s priorities lie, the NDP MPs said.

Fear and frustration about Carney’s anticipated austerity measures and cuts to healthcare or social programs for vulnerable groups to pay for his pledge to boost NATO defence spending to five per cent of the GDP by 2035 were also discussed.

The defence spending expected to cost more than $150 billion — more than the amount transferred to provinces for healthcare — could be better spent on housing or other social programs, noted the MPs.

Carney has no mandate from voters for such massive spending to appease US President Donald Trump, said Jenny Kwan, MP for Vancouver East.

“Trump is driving our political agenda here through Carney,” Kwan said.

“He says he’s, ‘elbows up,’ but [we say] elbows up against Trump and the tariffs. Elbows up for Canada and sovereignty, and elbows up for Canada’s identity because we are not the United States.”

Aside from anger over the Liberal agenda, the mood and energy at the town hall was surprisingly upbeat and hopeful.

Supporters packed the event room in the log-built Native Sons Hall to provide input to the party after the self-described “brutal” election in April.

The party lost 17 or their 24 seats to the Liberals and Conservatives and failed to meet the bar of 12 MPs needed to maintain official party status.

Rejuvenate and rebuild

Davies said the party, in a state of review and renewal, isn’t chasing the centre of the political spectrum as it prepares for a leadership race.

“We’re rediscovering our roots,” Davies said.

The party and caucus are making concerted efforts to connect with grassroots members, riding association presidents, potential candidates, labour and other allies to “take an inventory” on key issues to reshape the party.

“We have to truly solicit their views and use that to build a renewed, reimagined progressive option federally,” Davies said.

“I feel excitement across this country, and I think we’re going to come back stronger than ever.

