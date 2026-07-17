NDP criticize government’s jobs record as Big River mill curtails production

Saskatchewan NDP labour critic Nathaniel Teed called on the provincial government to address job losses in Prince Albert and northern Saskatchewan during a news conference outside the SaskJobs office on Thursday.

Teed was joined by Prince Albert and District Labour Council president Matt Derworiz, who said workers in the region are struggling to find employment that matches their skills and provides enough income to cover rising expenses.

Teed said Saskatchewan lost 6,900 jobs during the first six months of 2026, while the provincial unemployment rate rose from 4.5 percent a year ago to 6.1 percent. He also said approximately 2,400 jobs had disappeared from Prince Albert and northern Saskatchewan over the past year.

“These aren’t just statistics,” Teed said. “These are families who are worried about paying the bills. These are workers wondering if their job will still be there next month.”

Derworiz said some workers are unable to find positions that match their skills, training and experience, while others are accepting lower-paying jobs because they have few alternatives.

He said employers leaving positions vacant can also place more pressure on existing staff, increase workplace stress and create additional safety risks.

“Workers are doing everything they’re supposed to do,” Derworiz said. “They’re working hard. They’re upgrading their skills. They’re trying to get ahead, but the tires are spinning for too many people.”

Both speakers raised concerns about forestry and other industries that support employment in northern Saskatchewan.

The news conference followed the announcement of an indefinite production curtailment at the Big River sawmill. NDP forestry critic Jordan McPhail said the decision is expected to affect 117 workers and their families.

McPhail blamed the curtailment on what he described as provincial mismanagement of the forestry industry, as well as trade pressures caused by American tariffs.

Derworiz said job losses in forestry and commercial fishing can also carry over into transportation and other parts of the northern economy. Teed also pointed to health-care workers leaving positions because of burnout and unresolved contract concerns.

Derworiz said the effects of a mill slowdown can extend beyond workers directly employed at the facility, affecting housing, transportation companies, local businesses and the broader regional economy.

“A worker who makes $50,000 isn’t putting it in some company or hiding it in a bank,” he said. “They’re spending it to live, and every dollar that is used locally stays local.”

Teed said an NDP government would prioritize Saskatchewan workers when awarding major public contracts, pursue a broader mix of energy development and review the province’s minimum wage.

He said the party’s proposed Local Jobs Act would give priority to Saskatchewan workers and unionized building trades on publicly tendered projects valued at $50 million or more.

Teed said large provincial projects have too often been awarded to multinational companies, meaning money from those contracts does not remain with Saskatchewan workers and families.

He also criticized the government’s long-term approach to coal generation and said the NDP would pursue what he described as an all-of-the-above energy strategy aimed at creating jobs across the province.

Teed said Saskatchewan’s minimum wage remains among the lowest in Canada and argued that low wages are making it more difficult for workers to pay for rent, groceries and other necessities.

Derworiz also raised concerns about youth unemployment, saying young people who cannot find stable opportunities may leave Prince Albert and northern communities in search of work elsewhere.

He said that creates a wider challenge for communities trying to retain young workers and build a stable local economy.

The provincial government disputed the NDP’s description of Saskatchewan’s labour market.

In a statement to the Daily Herald, the government said Saskatchewan added 3,400 jobs from January to June 2026 compared with the same period in 2025.

The province said Saskatchewan’s unemployment rate of 6.1 percent was the third lowest among the provinces and remained below the national average of 6.5 percent.

It also said employment in Prince Albert increased by approximately 3,000 workers, or 15 percent, in June compared with the same month last year.

The government reported year-over-year employment gains in the Prince Albert and Northern Region in public administration, forestry, fishing, mining, quarrying, oil and gas, educational services and construction.

Regarding the Big River sawmill curtailment, the province said Canada-Saskatchewan Rapid Response teams are available to support workers and employers affected by production slowdowns or layoffs.

The government said the teams can connect affected workers with employment services and skills training, including support available through the three-year, $15.6-million Canada-Saskatchewan Workforce Tariff Response initiative.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca