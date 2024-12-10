NDP calling for $50K fine against former Sask. Party MLA for conflict of interest breach

Alec Salloum

The Opposition has proposed a $50,000 penalty against former Sask. Party MLA Gary Grewal as a way to strengthen conflict of interest laws and punishments for breaches.

NDP shadow minister for ethics and democracy Meara Conway argues the laws and consequences should apply to both former and current MLAs.

“We were given legal advice that the current Members’ Conflict of Interest Act has a gap in that it prevents bringing penalties forward against former MLAs,” Conway told media at the legislative building on Monday, adding that it effectively allows them to “sail away into the sunset” should they be found in breach of the act, so long as they don’t run again.

“It’s ridiculous.”

In October, the conflict of interest commissioner ruled that Grewal had breached the act twice when it came to light that two hotels with which he was affiliated or owned entered into contracts with the Ministry of Social Services. Grewal announced in February that he did not intend to seek re-election this year (the provincial vote took place Oct. 28).

Conway said the NDP’s call for a fine came about through consultation with legal counsel, adding that Grewal “profiteered” to the tune of over $731,000 “in public money.” She said counsel considered fines from elsewhere in Canada to land on the $50,000 figure.

The NDP has asked for the government to work with the Opposition to strengthen the act and other laws governing the conduct of MLAs.

As it stands, the Sask. Party government has shown no indication that it would consider imposing any penalty on Grewal. Premier Scott Moe and Minister of Social Services Terry Jensen both said last week that since he is a former MLA, it would not be appropriate to hand down punishment, nor is there precedence to do so.

“When was the last time that a private citizen was summoned or subpoenaed by the legislature? I don’t know that that’s ever happened,” Moe said Thursday regarding the NDP’s failed emergency motion to have Grewal appear before the legislative assembly and answer questions about the hotel controversy.

On Monday, Moe committed to a review of the act over the next year but made no specific comment regarding fines against former MLAs.

— with files from Murray Mandryk

