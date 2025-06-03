Navy League hosts annual Ceremonial Review

The No. 5 W.K. Reed Navy League Cadet Corps based out of Prince Albert held their annual ceremonial review at the Prince Albert Armoury on May 30.

The program included an inspection of the cadets, a march past, and an awards and medal presentation. The cadets who participated said it was a rewarding experience

During the ceremony, there was a special award presented to Petty Officer Ryan Boka.

Boka received the Navy League Medal of Excellence. Suzanne Bantle, acting as Navy League of Canada Saskatchewan Division Representative, presented the award.

Boka said that he was excited and proud to win the award. Boka said that he thought both he and another Cadet would win.

Commanding Officer Tyler Wozniak said both put in the work, but only one was allowed to receive the award.

“I had to write a biography which is about 500 words, my resume and my parents had to take a picture of me in my uniform,” Bota said.

The photo in the uniform was proof that Boka knew how to properly dress. Boka said the work was difficult but worthwhile.

“It was a little hard to write the biography because it’s like 500 words,” he said.

Boka was inspired to join cadets after his brother joined another cadet league.

“My dad recommended it to me since my brother also joined,” Boka said. “It’s basically my brother joined it and he was an Air Cadet.”

Boka was also received the RCSCC Rawalpindi Trophy for being the Navy League cadet who has been outstanding in general proficiency, interest and attendance.

Boka is 12-years-old and attends Ecole Holy Cross.

Submitted photo (L to R) Suzanne Bantle and Ryan Boka. Boka was presented the Navy League Medal of Excellence during the Ceremonial Review on May 30 at the Prince Albert Armoury

Wozniak said that the cadets had an excellent year and were ready for the biggest day on the cadet calendar.

“They worked really hard over the last couple weeks here and today they are here at 10:30 this morning,” Wozniak said. “They practice, and practise and practise and they worked all day. They work really hard to do what they’re doing. There’s some hiccups, but that’s what happens when you get nervous.

“This is the big show and I’m very proud of how it worked out and how it turned out. It didn’t take too long, which was good.”

The Reviewing Officer was Kristin Mauvieux, a deputy warden with Correctional Services of Canada.

There were 13 Cadets this year and three were unable to attend the Ceremonial Review.

The Navy League had been undertaking rebuilding efforts and Wozniak said that the current class showed their work has paid off.

“Our numbers always fluctuate. Like three years ago, we had one cadet and then we jumped up to 14 that year and then 18 and down to 14 and we are staying at 14 usually, which is what we want,” he said.

As always, there is turnover as cadets age and move up to the Sea Cadets if they choose. The group expects to lose six or seven this year.

“Now we’re going to have to go and get more and recruit,” Wozniak said. “We’re having our recruiting booths in the exhibition here in the armouries this summer. We will be in the parade like we always are. We will be doing Decoration Day and Flag Day.”

Following the Review and Awards there were remarks by Wozniak, Mauvieux, Division Representative Andy Moon, branch president Rose Mineau and Legion representative Bantle. The Cadet leadership also received awards the cadets made from Lego.

After the departure of the Reviewing Party and dismissal of cadets there was a barbecue while the cadets had photos taken.

