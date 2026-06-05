Navy League hosts annual Ceremonial Review

The No. 5 W.K. Reed Navy League Cadet Corps based out of Prince Albert held their annual ceremonial review at the Prince Albert Armoury on May 30.

The program included an inspection of the cadets, a march past, and an awards and medal presentation.

Commanding Officer Joceline Mazurkewich said it’s been a positive year for the Navy League Cadets.

“I thought our year went really good,” Mazurkewich said. “Our numbers tripled. The cadets have grown exponentially and leaps and bounds from what they have done in previous years. I’m so excited to be the commanding officer and to see where next year takes us, hopefully even further.”

Mazurkewich took over in January when there was a change in command from Commanding Officer Tyler Wozniak. She said that taking over mid-year offered challenges. However, she said everyone has been extremely helpful in the transition.

“We had already kind of established a bit of a system and then…all of a sudden it’s a new change in leadership, but I’ve been really lucky with the support of all of my officers and my branch (along with) the parents and the support from other officers around the province,” she explained.

“I’ve had lots of great help from everybody if I ever have questions. Everybody’s been really helpful, making this as smooth as it could be.”

Mazurkewich said she wants to see the momentum continue into next year.

“I am hoping this keeps going next year and our numbers just keep getting bigger and bigger,” she said.

Member of Parliament for Prince Albert Randy Hoback served as Reviewing Officer. During his speech, Hoback noted that it was the first time he has been invited to do so since becoming MP.

She said having Hoback do the review was positive for the cadets.

“That was a wonderful, wonderful idea we had,” Mazurkewich said. “He had never done it and I thought it would be quite interesting for the cadets to see somebody of significant importance in the community come down and support them.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald



Reviewing Officer Randy Hoback reviews the cadets during the No. 5 WK Reed Navy League Cadet Corps Ceremonial Review on Saturday at the Prince Albert Armoury.

“You want to try and get somebody that holds that power to show these kids that they matter, they’re important.”

During the ceremony, there was a special award presented to Petty Officer Phoebe Mullis, who received the Navy League Medal of Excellence. Suzanne Bantle, acting as Navy League of Canada Saskatchewan Division Representative, presented a substitute award as the real one had not arrived yet.

Mullis also received the Rose Mineau Powerhouse Award, Attendance Award and Cadets Choice Award.

As always, there is turnover as cadets age and move up to the Sea Cadets if they choose.

Mazurkewich said that she is losing Mullis and some other senior leaders.

“I am losing two of my seniors, so I am losing my chief as well as my DPO this year. I’m lucky enough to keep one of my petty officers. Halfway next year and then I’m going to end up losing him as well,” Mazurkewich said.

The Grezaud Leadership Award went to Petty Officer First Class Jayden Van Eyk. Petty Officer First Class Joseph Kokesch received the Navy League Cadet Service Medal and Most Outstanding Second Year Cadet Petty Officer. The Chaplains Trophy was presented to Petty Officer Second Class Phoenix Gareau.

The RSCC Rawalpindi Officers Trophy was presented to Leading Cadet Soyer Enquist, the WP Gallagher Memorial Trophy was presented to Leading Cadet Amitoj Saroan and the Lt. R &M Matic CO’s Award Leading Cadet was presented to Alisha Doctor.

Mazurkewich is excited for what the future has in store.

“We’ve got some really good kids,” she said. “I’m really excited to see where next year takes them.”

Following the Review and Awards there were remarks by Mazurkewich, Hoback, branch president Tammy Allan and Division representative Bantle.

After the departure of the Reviewing Party and dismissal of cadets there was a barbecue while the cadets had photos taken.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca