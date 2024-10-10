NAV Canada upgrades towers at the La Ronge airport

Five towers at the La Ronge Airport are being decommissioned.

“They are at the end of their lifespan,” a NAV Canada spokesperson said in emailed information sent to the Northern Advocate.

The towers are being replaced with four new ones.

“The towers enable communications between controllers and pilots for aviation purposes. They are the same height (70ft) as the ones being replaced, but with a bigger cross arm at the top.

“The towers will support the need for reliable communications and related air navigation services over the long term,” according the emailed information.