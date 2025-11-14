Nature Conservancy of Canada expands their efforts in Southwest

Wendy Thienes

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shaunavon Standard

On Oct. 16, 2025, the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) announced a newly conserved Upper Bone Creek property, in the heart of the Cypress Uplands Natural Area which is located west of Shaunavon and north of Eastend.

The 1596-acre parcel of land will provide a much-needed boost for local plants and animals. This property was previously owned by a family who operated a ranch for over 100 years. The property will continue to be used for cattle grazing.

The property expands on other nearby conservation sites in the area and NCC thanks the previous landowner for his generous donation. Other donors and partners include Cenovus Energy as part of their Conserving Critical Wetlands Program and the Government of Canada through the Natural Heritage Conservation Program, part of Canada’s Nature Fund. The Government of Saskatchewan contributed through the Fish and Wildlife Development Fund. In a generous and unexpected gesture, the landowner strengthened the project’s impact by donating a part of their property’s value, providing momentum for future stewardship, and reflecting a shared commitment to conserving endangered native grasslands.

This stunning property supports a wide array of wildlife, including moose, mule deer, white-tailed deer, and coyotes. The surrounding area is home to species such as cougars and elk, along with Saskatchewan’s richest bird diversity. A recent field visit revealed red-tailed hawks, mountain bluebirds and bank swallows. Notably, the property also supports species listed under Canada’s Species-at-Risk Act, such as Sprague’s pipit (threatened), Baird’s sparrow (special concern) and bobolink (threatened).

Michael Burak, Acting Director of Conservation – Saskatchewan Region, Nature Conservancy of Canada says, “This unique prairie landscape is a wonderful habitat for wildlife, and we will continue working with local cattle producers to use grazing as a tool that sustains the natural grasslands which have evolved over time. Grazing helps keep the land diverse, supports a variety of plants and animals, and keeps invasive species and shrubs in check. This partnership benefits both the land and the community, keeping the grasslands sustainable for future generations.”

This project is part of a comprehensive strategy aimed at conserving more than 500,000 hectares by 2030 which includes projects like this or other easements or protected areas. A flagship project of NCC is the Old Man on His Back Prairie and Heritage Conservation Area, a 5,297 hectare ranch southwest of Eastend, previously owned by Peter and Sharon Butala. A herd of plains bison were introduced to that area in 2003. Burak shared that there are 90-100 animals on the property and 50 calves were born this year that will be rounded up and sold in the new year. Of the 13,000 acres on the ranch, NCC has access to 9,000 acres which can support a maximum of 100 animals.

Conservation planning for the Cypress Uplands has been underway for approximately 25 years with conservation easement properties throughout the area.

“We are familiar with the area in general and landowners have come to know our name,” Burak says. “We identify targets we want to conserve. All of the legal parcels in that ecoregion are broken out, categorized and prioritized based on the presence of specific targets to conserve such as forested coulees, creeks, grasslands, wetlands and certain species. When approached by landowners we know the priority levels of the lands that people bring to us.

“If a landowner has the ability to donate some or all of the land it helps things move forward more quickly. More often than not we do pay Fair Market Value based on appraisal.”

Safeguarding native grasslands is vital for healthy communities, vibrant ecosystems and a resilient climate. The deep-rooted plants filter water, lessen the risk of floods and droughts, and help store billions of tonnes of carbon underground, making them powerful allies in the fight against climate change. For generations, native grasslands have fed families, supported livelihoods and anchored Saskatchewan’s economy. Conserving them means securing clean water, robust ranches and flourishing wildlife for decades to come.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada began in 1962 and has been active in Saskatchewan since 1982. You can learn more at: Prairiegrasslands.ca, e-mail saskatchewan@natureconservancy.ca or call 1-866-622-7275.