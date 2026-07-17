National success for pair of Prince Albert Sharks Swimmers

Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club

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The Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club continues to make its mark on the national stage after two of its outstanding swimmers traveled to Montreal to compete at the 2026 Canadian Swimming Trials. They arrived with determination, confidence, and big dreams—and returned home with remarkable achievements that have made the entire Prince Albert community proud.

Leading the way was Ali D, who delivered another exceptional performance in the SB9 Para Swimming classification. Ali captured the silver medal in the 100-metre Breaststroke, one of Canada’s premier para swimming events, earning her a coveted spot on Team Canada for the 2026 Para Pan Pacific Swimming Championships, which will take place next month in Irvine, California.

As if that accomplishment were not enough, Ali received one of the country’s highest recognitions when she was presented with the Breakout Performer of the Year – Paralympic Program Award, an honour that celebrates her outstanding progress, perseverance, and exceptional performances throughout the season.

Making his debut at the Canadian Swimming Trials, Max Z proved that he belongs among Canada’s elite swimmers. Competing against the nation’s best, Max demonstrated tremendous composure and determination while producing outstanding swims. His impressive performances resulted in two new Prince Albert Sharks club records in the 200-metre Butterfly and 200-metre Backstroke, further establishing himself as one of the club’s brightest young talents.

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Prince Albert Sharks swimmer Max Z. poses for a photo after competing at the 2026 Canadian Swimming Trials in Montreal.

Head coach Hazem Hussein praised both athletes for their commitment and achievements.

“Representing Prince Albert at the Canadian Swimming Trials is an accomplishment in itself. Ali and Max competed with courage, determination, and pride. Ali continues to inspire everyone with her incredible achievements and national recognition, while Max has shown tremendous potential in his first Trials appearance by breaking two long-standing club records. We are extremely proud of both swimmers and look forward to watching them continue to excel.”

The success of Ali and Max reflects the continued growth of the Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club and the dedication of its swimmers, coaches, volunteers, and supportive families. Their achievements serve as an inspiration to the club’s younger athletes, proving that hard work, perseverance, and believing in your dreams can lead to success at the highest level.

The Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club congratulates Ali D on her selection to Team Canada and her prestigious national award, and Max Z on an outstanding Canadian Trials debut.

Way to go, Sharks!