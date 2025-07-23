National Drowning Prevention Week under way in Prince Albert

The week of July 20 to July 26 is National Drowning Prevention Week and the Kinsmen Water Park has events planned throughout the week to get out the message out.

Camryn Cooling, a manager and Level 3 Lifeguard at the Kinsmen Water Park, said they like to touch on all kinds of safety lessons during the week.

“Because we can attract so much attention with National Drowning Prevention Week, we also like to throw in as much water safety and outdoor safety as we can,” Cooling said. “It makes it more fun.”

She said the message has to be about a broad number of topics.

“(It is) to bring awareness about how easy it is for people to end up drowning in a facility like this or not even in a facility like this. That’s why I talk about boat safety and everything,” she said.

Cooling said facilities like Kinsmen Water Park have lifeguards on duty to keep swimmers safe, but that isn’t always the case at lakes or other rural or northern bodies of water.

“They don’t have (lifeguards) everywhere, and if it’s not done properly then there are definite consequences,” Cooling said.

Drowning Prevention Week opened on Monday with a guest who talked about acquired brain injuries. On Tuesday, several members of the Prince Albert Fire Department were invited to talk about boat safety.

On Wednesday, Parkland Ambulance will be on hand to assist in a mock rescue, while the Swim to Survive Challenge is scheduled for Thursday. There will be Sun Smart messages and activities on Friday.

Along with the boat safety message, the Fire Department also had tattoos and face painting before the presentation.

Cooling said the message seems to resonate with the crowd at the water park. “It seems like the kids enjoy it and they are engaged with the games that we are playing and they seem to get an idea,” Cooling said.

She said that the message about drowning safety is a message that they want to get out.

“It’s really important,” Cooling said.

Cooling noted that the boat safety lesson on Tuesday was important because drowning off a boat is something that could occur at a moment’s notice.

She encouraged everyone to come down for the demonstration with Parkland Ambulance on Wednesday. Check with the Kinsmen Water Park for the time of the presentation.

“Come down to the Kinsmen Water Park to hear about more stuff that we have got to say,” she said.

