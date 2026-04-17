Narrow Hills lagoon upgrade to meet modern standards

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

NARROW HILLS — A major wastewater infrastructure upgrade is planned for Narrow Hills Provincial Park, aimed at improving environmental protection and meeting modern regulatory standards.

The Province of Saskatchewan has issued a public tender for upgrades to the park’s existing sewage lagoon system, which was originally constructed in 1996. The project will modernize the facility to align with current wastewater treatment and storage requirements.

Phil Pearson, executive director of park planning and facilities management with the Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport, told SaskToday the work is driven primarily by regulatory changes rather than population growth.

“Since that time, there have been significant changes in regulations for wastewater treatment and storage,” Pearson said. “The primary objective of the project is to provide environmental protection by installing a new liner system and ensuring capacity meets current regulations.”

The project includes upgrades to the existing two-cell sewage lagoon, including the construction of compacted earth-fill embankments, installation of a synthetic liner system, and the addition of a truck dump chute. Transfer and discharge structures will also be installed, along with de-sludging and fencing. The upgraded system will have a combined capacity of 32,700 cubic metres.

The lagoon services a wide range of users within Narrow Hills Provincial Park, including campgrounds, cottage subdivisions, local businesses and the on-site Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency fire base, according to Pearson.

Pearson said the full project cost cannot be disclosed while the tender process is ongoing. However, the work will be fully funded by the provincial government as part of its capital investments in the provincial park system.

Construction is expected to begin in the fall of 2026, with completion anticipated before winter.

The existing lagoon system is approximately 30 years old. The planned upgrades are intended to extend its lifespan while ensuring it meets modern environmental and operational standards.