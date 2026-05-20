Nails by Shorty raises fund for Rose Garden

What started as a seed in the mind of a local business owner blossomed into a successful fundraiser for the Rose Garden Hospice.

Nails by Shorty owner and operator Kendle Dumont has attended plenty of trade shows in her life, and wanted to do one to support the hospice. She got her wish when crowds packed into the Prince Albert Army and Navy for a Spring Trade Show and Rose Garden Hospice Fundraiser on May 2.

“It started out as I wanted to do a trade show because I go to trade shows,” Dumont said. “Then I thought, well, I have the hall booked. I wanted to do more. I thought I could make it bigger or something.”

Dumont said the hospice “really hits home” for her. Since it has opened, she’s seen how important it is to the community.

“You’re going to know somebody who is in there, or you know somebody who was in there,” she said. “Everybody’s going to need it. It’s such a great thing. The staff is absolutely amazing.”

Several community members came together for the event. Eric Voloshn was the master of ceremonies, while Laughing Jakl provided music bingo. Comedian Cory Rennie also performed, but local DJ Nigel Maxwell provided music.

Dumont said the support was incredible.

“It blew up,” she said. “It did kind of snowball and it ended up being bigger. The community came through. People were getting ahold of me to donate and stuff. It just made it huge. It was really touching.”

Dumont has known several people who received care at Rose Garden, including her grandfather, who passed away just before the trade show fundraiser.

She said her grandfather new about the fundraiser, and thought it was a great idea.

“That just makes it that much more special,” she said.

Dumont has been in business for more than 20 years in Prince Albert. She said it was important to give back to a community she’s been successful in.

“Everyone is trying to help and it’s just amazing,” she said.

–with files from Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald