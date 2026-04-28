Naicam-Spalding growers celebrate impact on world hunger

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

NAICAM/SPALDING — The Naicam-Spalding Growers Project brought the local farming community together on April 14 to celebrate nearly three decades of grassroots efforts supporting global hunger relief.

Held at Crossroads Church along Highway 6, the annual appreciation evening welcomed 42 attendees, who gathered to learn, reflect and recognize the impact of a project that has raised $1.1 million over 29 years.

Rick Block, Saskatchewan representative with the Foodgrains Bank told SaskToday, “The initiative is part of the work of the Canadian Foodgrains Bank, an international aid organization focused on ending global hunger through partnerships with 15 member agencies and local organizations in more than 30 countries.”

Block said the Naicam-Spalding group is one of many community-led “growing projects” making a measurable difference. Across Saskatchewan, there are 24 registered growing projects, along with numerous farm families contributing independently as growing partners.

“These projects not only raise funds but also awareness of the severity of hunger in many regions of the world,” Block said.

The Naicam-Spalding group grows and harvests crops annually, with proceeds directed to the Foodgrains Bank. Their contributions also help unlock matching funds from Global Affairs Canada, amplifying the impact of local donations.

Recognition of long-standing support was a highlight of the evening. Block presented a plaque to Kevin Cropper, recognizing the Cropper family’s 27-year contribution of 145 acres of land along Highway 6 between Naicam and Spalding. While that land is no longer available, organizers confirmed a new parcel has been secured to continue the project.

Guest speaker Sol Janzen, director of human resources and administration with the Foodgrains Bank, shared insights from his recent visit to Kenya, where he observed projects supported through the organization’s Nature Positive program.

Drawing on more than 20 years of experience, Janzen described how nature-based solutions — including landscape restoration, conservation agriculture and water protection — are strengthening food security and farm incomes across entire regions.

“This work brings communities together across large areas to restore land and build resilience,” he said, noting projects can span landscapes from five to 40 kilometres in radius.

Janzen also spoke about the organization’s identity as a Christian response to hunger, emphasizing themes of cooperation, generosity and hope.

Attendees left with a deeper understanding of both the local project’s transition to a new land base and the global impact of their efforts. Organizers said the evening also highlighted the resilience and collaboration within the community.

“The longevity and commitment of this group is remarkable,” Block said. “It shows what can happen when people come together with a shared vision.”