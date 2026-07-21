Myers, Wells capture pro-pro championship

It was a day to remember for Darcy Myers and Ryan Wells.

They took home the pro-pro championship at Riverside Country Club in Saskatoon earlier this month with a score of 11-under par. The event was ran in a two-man scramble format with teams using the best shot from each player.

Myers, who is the executive professional at Cooke Municipal Golf Course, says both him and Wells were hitting excellent shots.

“Wellsy and I have played a lot of golf together over the years and we know each other’s games and we really gelled that day. We got on a pretty good run and we came in at 11 under and tied with two other teams, so it took a little overtime. We played two extra holes in the playoffs, but came out on top which was pretty exciting.”

It was an all-Cooke team as Wells serves as the head professional. Myers says him and Wells both being familiar with the course played an important role in the success.

“It’s always a treat to play there, conditions are excellent. They had the Saskatoon City Open there the weekend before. It’s always really good and we’re familiar with it. We knew what we had to do, and the greens were running really nice and our putters got going and we had a really good day out there.”

The event was hosted by the PGA of Saskatchewan with pros from across the province making their way to Riverside.

Myers says the atmosphere of a PGA event is always a little bit different then a normal tournament.

“That event at Riverside attracts the most professionals across the province out of all of our events. The camaraderie, the competition, it’s a great day. We had a good group, we had a guy from Saskatoon and a guy from Regina that we were playing with. We’re cheering each other on and we just had a really good day. It’s always good to get out and play against each other. (We were) just fortunate to come out on top this time.”