‘My superpower:’ Cheryl Ring using art to shine light on community causes

A lifelong journey of art that started with her grandmother handing down spare supplies has led to Cheryl Ring’s induction into the Prince Albert Arts Hall of Fame.

Although Ring is known for her work with clay, it all started with her grandmother giving her non-traditional art supplies, such as plastic spoons – the gateway to Ring’s internationally recognized projects that she hopes spread strong messages about important causes.

“It’s very meaningful to me to be able to share this with the people that I love and the people in my life that support me,” she said about being inducted.

From a young age, Ring experimented with all forms of art, such as sewing and scrapbooking. It wasn’t until she took her son to the Arts Centre over 25 years ago that she was introduced to clay.

“We went downstairs and I looked around and I thought ‘Okay, you have to learn this,’ and that was the beginning of my exploration with clay,” she said.

Even within her preferred medium, Ring said she continues to experiment and doesn’t have a recognizable style. But one thing she hopes others recognize her for is bringing the community together.

Over six months in 2019, Ring created 1,200 clay hearts with over a thousand people across schools, businesses, and families of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG), to name a few.

This project, which became known as ‘Heart Spirits,’ hopes to personalize the MMIWG movement. Each heart contains the name of someone who’s gone missing or been murdered.

“I started that project basically just with passion and compassion to try and make some change and that has stretched into a lifelong pursuit,” she said.

Two hundred clay hearts were on display at the Saskatchewan Legislature’s Cumberland Gallery in 2023. ‘Heart Spirits’ was also exhibited in the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in 2022.

Ring said she’s working on finding a permanent home for the exhibit, and that it will become an attraction for people to learn about MMIWG.

“Art has power to create connection,” she said.

“You do not have to consider yourself an artist to appreciate art and what it does for people, and when I realized that art has this power I kind of sat up and I thought ‘You know what, I’m making that my superpower.’”

More recently, Ring has worked with the Rose Garden Hospice on fundraising efforts. This includes creating and selling miniature clay roses, along with a current project called the ‘Legacy Quilt.’

The large, framed piece consists of squares that families can purchase in memory of their loved one.

“It touches me very deeply,” said Ring about being involved with the hospice.

Ring works and teaches classes out of HeartSpace Clay Studio in Prince Albert.

She will officially be inducted into the Arts Hall of Fame at a gala on Friday, alongside visual artist Christina Thoen, musician Dennis Adams, and musicians and educators Mike and Karen Langois.