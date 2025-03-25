‘My jaw hits the floor’: Amidst drug crisis and violence, two Saskatoon libraries temporarily closed

Brody Langager

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

Saskatoon library workers have been dealing with an influx of drugs and violence while simply trying to do their jobs, a union representative says.

With staff being forced to respond to overdoses, drug deals and more, two of Saskatoon’s libraries have shut their doors temporarily in the midst of what is being described as a worsening homelessness and drug crisis. Both the Frances Morrison Central Library and Dr. Freda Ahenakew Library are scheduled to be closed for three weeks.

“They’ve been hit, they’ve been spit on, they’ve been assaulted, they’ve seen other patrons assaulted,” said CUPE 2669 representative Cara Stelmaschuk, noting that workers have had to deal with people bringing weapons like shovels and hockey sticks into the library, and have had to address drug deals happening in the middle of the buildings.

Stelmaschuk said she’s been privy to a lot of the incidents that library workers have dealt with, but shouldn’t have to.

“My jaw hits the floor every time,” she said.

Stelmaschuk says there has been an increase in drug overdoses at the libraries over the past month, requiring staff to intervene and save lives.

Saskatoon Public Library says staff have responded to 48 overdoses or drug poisonings so far this year, which is double the number from last year during the same time period.

Earlier this month, in the aftermath of more than 300 drug overdoses in barely two weeks, the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre was activated in Saskatoon to enhance response to the crisis.

People become librarians because they believe in literacy, creativity and imagination, Stelmaschuk said. Libraries are one of the last places on earth where someone can go and not get kicked out for not buying anything.

Library workers aren’t first responders. They shouldn’t have to deal with medical emergencies, they shouldn’t have to deal with violent people,” Stelmaschuk added.

“All the wonderful things that a library can do is being overshadowed by things well beyond their control.”

The temporary closure of Frances Morrison Central Library and Dr. Freda Ahenakew Library was announced on Friday, with the closures running from March 22 to April 21. This closure comes on the heels of Prairie Harm Reduction also announcing the temporary closure of its drop-in centre on Wednesday through to the end of March.

Saskatoon Public Library CEO Carol Shepstone said this is a difficult time, and the decision to temporarily close the libraries was a painful one.

“However, we cannot serve as a refuge for people with nowhere else to go, who need support with addictions and who are experiencing medical emergencies,” Shepstone said in a statement.

SPL said staff are having to refer people to services that are overcapacity or unavailable.

NDP Mental Health & Addictions critic Betty Nippi-Albright said libraries are not treatment centres, and the Saskatchewan Party government needs to step up and help people.

“Help build the capacity of those community organizations that are experts in this field,” Nippi-Albright said.

David Fineday, a local advocate for Saskatoon’s homeless population, said he feels sorry for the library workers and what they are being put through, but he wasn’t sure at this point where to point the finger.

“There’s a housing crisis, there’s an addictions crisis, a mental health crisis. Who is going to step up and do something about it?” Fineday said.

Fineday wondered where people facing homelessness will go now, adding that he’ll be handing out naloxone kits on the street to help where he can.

“Everyone has walked away, see you later, closed the door,” Fineday said.

He again offered a challenge to anyone who would listen, saying he is willing to take people out on a walk at night to see problems faced by the homeless population. Coun. Robert Pearce took up Fineday’s offer in January.

“Where are they going to go? All these places are closed. Are they going to go into the mall now?… More people are going to get mad, call First Nations people down. ‘Aw, look at those drunks, look at those junkies.’ I don’t like our people getting called down, that’s why I’m here,” Fineday said.

The Saskatchewan Party government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.