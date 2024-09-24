‘My father will be watching’: family on hand as Wes Petterson Memorial Park officially opens in Weldon

The village of Weldon had nearly triple the population on Saturday as friends, family, community members and dignitaries were on hand to officially open the Wes Petterson Memorial Park.

The park and playground were built to honour the late Wes Petterson, who was killed in the September 2022 mass stabbing.

Through a sign language interpreter, Petterson’s son, Wes Petterson Jr., said that his father would be proud of what the small community had done in his memory. He also had the honour of cutting the ribbon to open the park officially.

“He would be so glad that the kids have a safe place to play,” Petterson Jr. said. “I know that my father will be watching over them and watching them play in the park.”

Diane Hovdebo, Petterson’s Sister-in-Law was amazed how quickly the park project came together.

“It’s pretty amazing that they did it that quick,” Hovdebo said. “The most amazing part is that they felt the need to put Wes’ name in memory of it. That’s awesome.”

Petterson was one of 11 people killed during a mass stabbing rampage two years ago. He was the only victim from Weldon, while the other 10 were from nearby James Smith Cree Nation.

The organizing committee for the Weldon Playground Project introduced themselves to start the ceremony and co-directors Jamie Petrie and Chelsey Erickson acted as emcees.

Petrie and Erickson were left without words about how quickly the park project became a reality.

“We did not think any of this would ever happen,” Petrie said. “If you were here seven months ago, that was half covered up with dirt and there was a big weed pit there and we’ve had it all cleaned up.

“We’ve done everything we can to restore the area and it’s completely changed in Weldon. It’s funny because we both live nearby, but so far we have seen people coming from out of town just to come play in the park.”

“It came together so fast,” Erickson added. “It’s hard to explain because we both have kids and we didn’t think our kids would be playing on it.”

The playground opening was a day of celebrations starting with a pancake breakfast and including children’s activities, a show and shine, a barbecue and a family dance.

Erickson and Petrie said that the population of Weldon nearly tripled with everyone in the village for the event.

“By 9:30 [a.m.], there were cars coming up to the Show and Shine, and then we saw people lining up for the pancake breakfast and it was… just beyond (words),” Petrie said.

The park features a main play set with multiple slides and a climbing net, along with monkey bars, a teeter-totter, a jungle gym, and a merry-go-round. The park also has two soccer goals with built-in football uprights, a handful of benches and numerous flower boxes.

“It’s so heartwarming to see, they’ve done such a great job,” Petterson Jr. said.

Additionally, six flag poles were erected next to the park that now wave the flags of Canada, Saskatchewan, Metis Nation, and James Smith Cree Nation. Flags from the Peter Chapman Band and Chakastaypasin Band will be raised at a later date. The flags were raised to thank everyone who donated and helped make the park come to life.

The park was built entirely from donations by local businesses and community members, which was highlighted by a $116,000 donation by James Smith Cree Nation in April.

“This playground was built on strictly donations,” Erickson said. “It hadn’t come from taxpayers or anything. It was strictly donations and blood, sweat and tears.”

The land the park sits on was donated by the Weldon Country Villa care home, next to the site.

Because the Country Villa is a cooperative, they had to hold a vote their Annual General Meeting in April before they could make the donation.

“We attended the AGM and we told them what we wanted and there was not a hand that didn’t go up,” Erickson said.

The land stretches behind the park and also includes a football field and soccer net.

“With the generous donations, we were able to put the soccer and football nets up,” Petrie said.

The Mayor of Weldon Ron Clayton thanked the playground group for everything that they did for Weldon.

Melfort MLA Todd Goudy and Prince Albert Member of Parliament Randy Hoback also gave speeches.

Elders James Burns and Ronnie Paul blessed the grounds and prayed before the ceremony.

Speakers from the three First Nations that make up the James Smith Cree Nation included Chief Kirby Constant and Coun. Justin Burns of James Smith, Chakastaypasin Band Chief Calvin Sanderson and Coun. Barry Sanderson and Coun. Adam Whitehead and Coun. Hughie Head from Peter Chapman Band.

Andrea Fiss brought greetings on behalf of the Metis Nation-Saskatchewan (MN-S) who acted as sponsors for the event.

The Committee presented pictures of the playground to everyone who supported the project.

The family were the last speakers to thank everyone for their work in the park.

Petterson Jr. said he didn’t live in Weldon, but visited his father frequently but his involvement in the community.

“Now I’m thinking that once I retire, I will move to my dad’s family home where my dad used to live. I will live there and then be in Weldon with his spirit,” Petterson Jr. said.

