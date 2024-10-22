Mustangs victorious in first meeting of the season with Hawks

The Melfort Mustangs took the first game of the season against their archrival Nipawin Hawks on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Melfort came away with a 6-2 win over the Hawks in Nipawin in their first meeting of the season. The Mustangs led 3-0 after the first period and 4-1 after the second period.

Ty Thornton had a pair of goals for the Mustangs, Danton Cox, Kaleb Binner, Nolan Roberts and Austin Shepherd scored for Melfort. Jack Drake and Konnor Watson responded for the Hawks.

Madden Mulawka made 23 saves for Melfort; Gage Roberts made 11 saves for Nipawin in just over 30 minutes of action before he was replaced by Tyson Endall who made 13 saves.

As of Oct. 21, the Mustangs are in first place in the Sherwood Divsion with a record of 8-2-0-0 with 16 points, five points ahead of the Flin Flon Bombers, the La Ronge Ice Wolves are in third place with a record of 5-5-1-0 with 11 points, the Hawks are in fourth place with a record of 1-10-1-0 with three points.

The Mustangs opened their week with a 5-1 win over the Kindersley Klippers in Melfort on Friday, Oct. 18. Melfort led 3-0 after the first period and 4-0 after the second period.

Nolan Patterson, Nicholas Andrusiak, Reilley Kotal, Cox and Shepherd scored for the Mustangs. Alex Mack scored the lone goal for Kindersley.

Kristian Coombs made 24 saves for Melfort; Brett O’Halloran made eight saves for the Klippers in one period of action before he was releived by Nathan Claydon who made 22 saves.

The Mustangs hosted the Battlefords North Stars in Melfort on Tuesday, Oct. 22, results were not available.

The Ice Wolves closed out their week with a 1-0 loss to the Humboldt Broncos in Humboldt on Saturday, Oct. 19. The Broncos’ Brady Holtvogt stopped all 30 shots he faced to earn the shutout.

Boris Kofman scored the only goal of the game for Humboldt.

The Ice Wolves’ Logan Falk made 33 saves in a losing cause.

The Yorkton Terriers were in La Ronge to face the Ice Wolves on Wednesday, Oct. 23, results were not available.

Nipawin closed their week with a 5-4 loss to the Ice Wolves in La Ronge on Friday, Oct. 18.

The Hawks led 1-0 after the first period and the game was tied 2-2 after the second period.

Mason Karokochuk, Carter Anderson, Jack Janzen and former Minto Ashton Tait scored for the Hawks. Cole Thomas had a pair of goals including the winning goal for La Ronge, Seth Dragan, Hudson Cameron and Aiden Meintz added the other Ice Wolves goals.

Tyson Endall made 28 saves for Nipawin; Logan Falk made 38 saves for the Ice Wolves.

The Hawks opened their week with a 9-1 loss to the Weyburn Red Wings in Nipawin on Wednesday, Oct. 15. The Red Wings led 2-0 after the first period and 5-0 after the second period.

Finley Radloff scored the lone Hawks’ goal. Lucas Schmid had a hat trick and Braigh LeGrandeur had a pair of goals for Weyburn; Jase McNichol, Ethan Dekay, Jonah Bierd and Jerome Maharaj added the other Red Wings’ goals.

Gage Roberts made 25 saves for Nipawin in just over 42 minutes of action before he was

replaced by Colton Schnurr who made nine saves. Dazza Mitchell made 25 saves for the Red Wings.

The Mustangs are in Estevan to play the Bruins on Friday, Oct. 25 and in Weyburn to play the Red Wings on Saturday, Oct. 26. The Notre Dame Hounds are in Nipawin to play the Hawks on Friday, Oct. 25.

The Battlefords North Stars are in La Ronge to play the Ice Wolves on Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26. sports@paherald.sk.ca